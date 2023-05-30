Kraus-Anderson begins $49.7 million renovation of 4 Hayward schools

Kraus-Anderson (KA) has begun construction on four schools for Hayward Community School District. Designed by DSGW Architects of Duluth, the overall project includes Hayward’s high school, middle school, intermediate school and primary school.
In April 2022, KA assisted the district to help pass a $49.7 million referendum to improve safety and security, increase learning opportunities for students and upgrade aging building systems that have outlived their useful lives.
Hayward High School
The $28.4 million, 200,000-square-foot project includes two additions totaling 36,000 square feet and a 164.000-square foot renovation. Highlights include a new commons area, front office, gymnasium with elevated track and associated aerobic/strength training, and a new safe and secure entry to control visitor access.
A CTE space will be renovated to expand course offerings aligned with trade schools to allow students to earn college credits and training for high-demand regional jobs. Upgrades also include STEM and FACE classrooms, media center and hallways for breakout learning areas. In addition, external brick work will be repaired and major building systems, flooring, doors and lighting will be updated. Construction is expected to be completed in October of 2024.
Hayward Middle School
The $6.4 million, 87,000-square-foot remodel includes new flooring, carpets and paint, doors and windows, chalkboards with whiteboards and interior wall removals and reconfigurations. The cafetorium will be remodeled with recessed seating, and the kitchen, band and music areas will be reconfigured for better flow and use. Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.
Hayward Intermediate School
The $6 million, 66,000-square-foot project includes new gymnasium bleachers and lockers, casework and countertops, doors and window blinds; carpet and marker boards. The existing windows will be replaced with new aluminum windows in the third-grade wing, commercial dishwashing unit and acoustical folding wall partitions. Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.
Hayward Primary School
The $11 million, 81,000-square-foot project features an extensive 72,432-square-foot interior renovation, including new casework, countertops, doors, window blinds, carpet and marker boards. A new 8,526-square-foot gymnasium will also be added. Construction is expected to be completed in April of 2024.
Two Kraus-Anderson’s project managers have a keen interest in the project. Brothers Dustin and Mike Phillips both grew up in Hayward and attended Hayward schools.
“Mike and I are proud alumni of the Hayward area and fully understand the positive impact these projects can have on students and staff and on the community as a whole,” said Dustin Phillips, Kraus-Anderson’s senior project manager. “We are excited to break ground and look forward to delivering a first-class project that the Hayward community can be proud of.”