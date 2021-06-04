Klobuchar confident healthy tourism has returned

The sunny message was as clear as the bright day and oft repeated at the waterfront press conference Wednesday with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Visit Duluth President/CEO Anna Tanski.
“Duluth is open for business,” said Klobuchar, “and we want the whole state to come up.”
Klobuchar lauded the range of outdoor activity in the region, along with the variety of hospitality businesses open for guests. She referenced the Lakewalk, scheduled for a full reopening before Grandma’s Marathon on June 19.
“We are going to see, I believe, this … resurgence in tourism,” she said. “We want to be poised to recover.”
Klobuchar pointed to the federal COVID relief aids as critical for setting up a return to business.
“If we hadn’t done the restaurant relief or the PPP program for small businesses, most of these businesses likely would have been closed and people out of work and it’s really hard to start up again.”
Asked about the lack of workers for open jobs, Klobuchar said many laid-off people have been hesitant, up to this point, to return to work because of health risks.
But she added, “We don’t have enough workers in greater Minnesota.” Immigrant workers have long been critical for lodging operations in peak seasons on the North Shore. She cited help for hospitality businesses from the recent increases in temporary work visas, curtailed under the previous administration, and future opening of the U.S.-Canada border as a source for additional migrating workers. She also said lack of affordable housing hinders attraction of workers as does job-specific training opportunities for young people.
Queried after the conference, she dismissed the theory that the extra $300 per week for those on unemployment is curbing the desire to return to work.
“The workforce problems were there before the pandemic,” she said.
In her presentation, Larson said, “Our restaurants are open, our hotels are open, our attractions are open.” She noted a 200 percent increase in tourism tax income (food and beverage sales and use tax) this April compared with April 2020.
“We are on track for an incredible year.”
April revenues through the city’s tourism tax increased $525,127 from April 2020 to nearly $769,374.
Duluth already has a wide reputation as a visitation destination, according to Larson.
“Wherever I go in the country, I never have to explain where Duluth is.”
Marketing the city to tourists has been the focus for Visit Duluth since its incorporation in 1935 as the city’s convention and visitor bureau, and the non-profit organization president, Anna Tanski, predicted a boom year. Pre-pandemic 2019, the city collected a record-breaking $12.4 million in tourism taxes. Visit Duluth has expanded its “Be Here” marketing campaign this year and continues working with organizations like Brand USA to attract international visitors.
“Mother Nature gave us this tremendous setting,” said Tanski, “and we are willing to share it.”
She also praised the hospitality and other assets that attract tourists.
“We are the beneficiaries of the investments so many others make,” she said.