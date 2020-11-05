Danny Pierce plans to spend Friday at the union hall, fielding questions from steelworkers and responding to media.
“They (U.S. Steel) will be contacting everybody to get them through the dispensary (a medical check-up),” Pierce, president of United Steelworkers Local 2660 at Keetac said. “It's going to be tough getting ahold of everybody because of course it's Friday and it's the opening of deer season, so people will be scattered.”
However, nearly 400 steelworkers at Keetac will be getting back together soon.
United States Steel Corp. on Thursday said the company will restart its Keetac iron ore production facility in Keewatin. The 6.0 million-ton-per year iron ore pellet plant has been idle since May as a result of decreased demand for domestic steel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Steel in its recent third quarter conference earnings call hinted at a restart, saying it was analyzing the timing of re-opening the plant. With a rebound in steel demand continuing, it didn't take long to make the decision.
“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to restart our Keetac mining facility,” U.S. Steel said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the increase in demand and believe this restart will best support our customers. This will also ensure that we have sufficient iron ore supply where it is needed to meed that demand.”
U.S. Steel wants to be producing iron ore pellets at Keetac by mid-December, Pierce said. That means mine equipment and processing facilities need to be operational before then.
“It's just a matter of getting the equipment running and getting the plant going, which is pretty much ready to go,” Pierce said. “I just hope we have a decent run here where people can get back on their feet and have a sign of relief.”
About 400 Keetac workers are expected to be recalled, according to U.S. Steel.
The integrated miner/steelmaker said it will work with the USW in recalling employees affected by the idle. Many of those employees were running out of health insurance. During the idle, some took jobs at other Iron Range taconite facilities, but hold recall rights at Keetac.
“We thank our employees for their patience as we work through the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated U.S. Steel.
The restart means that all six northeastern Minnesota taconite plants will be running. It's long-awaited good news for the workers, for Iron Range communities, local businesses, regional and state economies, and the company.
“This is wonderful news for U.S. Steel, for the loyal Keetac employees and for the industry and region,” Kelsey Johnson, president of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota, said. “It's a testament to all stakeholders working together to ensure its restart and the resilience of our economy.”
The idle was tough on Keetac steelworkers, especially younger workers, Pierce said. Together, the mine and plant employ 380 USW members.
“It was extremely hard on a lot of the younger members who have never been through it,” Pierce, who has worked at the facility for 22 years. “A lot of these younger guys were hired in 2017.”
Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm calls the restart “a huge development.”
“It not only means that people will be getting their jobs back, but the families will have their heath care restored,” Tomassoni said. “It also means that Thanksgiving will be truly thankful and Christmas will be very merry. I'm extremely happy that the economy for steel has come back in a way that pellets will be needed from all our taconite plants and all of our workers will be working.”