Plant to receive $150 million upgrade
United States Steel Corp.'s northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are increasingly becoming a larger part of the iron ore and steelmaker's long-term metallics strategies. And its Keetac plant in Keewatin will play a major role.
Keetac will be home to a new DR-grade pellet system, David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer, announced in the company's second quarter earnings call.
“We are investing to upgrade our capabilities at Keetac to make direct reduced grade pellets,” Burritt said. “Keetac's high quality ore body and long mine life makes it the best choice for DR-grade pellet capabilities. We will have the ability to produce both blast furnace and and DR-grade pellets at Keetac in the future. These actions will allow us to become increasingly self sufficient to feed our mini mills segment with key metallics.”
U.S. Steel in June said that the DR-grade system would be installed at either Keetac or its Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron. The two taconite plants make up the corporation's Minnesota Ore Operations.
The approximately $150 million investment will produce a new product for U.S. Steel and the Iron Range taconite plant.
It's significant news for Keetac, a six million ton-per-year iron ore pellet plant.
Keetac has been up and down over the years as the domestic steel and iron ore industries have cycled through good and not-so-good economic times.
Jake Friend, United Steelworkers Local 2660 president at Keetac, said the project is the biggest piece of positive news for the plant's workers and the taconite plant in the facility's history.
“It should be good news,” said Friend.
It also moves Minnesota's Iron Range further into providing products for the electric arc steel industry.
Northeastern Minnesota's six existing taconite plants have for decades produced iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
However, as electric arc furnaces increasingly make up a larger percentage of the nation's steel production, higher iron content products such as DR-grade pellets, will be needed.
DR-grade pellets can be used to make direct-reduced iron (DRI), or hot-briquetted iron (HBI). DRI and HBI are fed into electric arc furnaces to help make steel.
The DR-grade pellets produced at Keetac could be sold to third party DRI or HBI producers or used to feed a potential U.S. Steel DRI or HBI facility, according to the Pittsburgh-based company.
The project involves construction of a flotation system at Keetac, U.S. Steel officials said during the earnings call. Flotation of iron ore concentrate removes additional silica (waste) from the concentrate, creating a more pure product.
Burritt calls the low-cost Minnesota Ore Operations facilities a key advantage for the company.
“We are making full use of our compelling and competitive advantage at our iron ore mines right here in the USA, on-shoring our supply chain, an advantage that will be very difficult for our competitors to replicate,” he said.
Iron ore mining and pellet production began in 1967 at the taconite plant.
In 2003, U.S. Steel bought National Steel Pellet Co., including the taconite plant.
Keetac employs about 350 steelworkers.
U.S. Steel plans to break ground on the DR-grade pellet project this fall.
The investment and expected timeline are subject to state and local support and receipt of regulatory permitting, according to the company.
U.S. Steel reported second quarter 2022 net earnings of $978 million, record second quarter adjusted net earnings of $1,104 million, and record second quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $1,620 million.