KBJR's Briggs LeSavage promoted to news director

KBJR Television Inc. Assistant News Director Briggs LeSavage has been promoted to news director. The announcement was made by KBJR Television Inc. Vice President and General Manager Todd Wentworth. LeSavage will lead the KBJR Television Inc. news operations including Live Local CBS 3 and KBJR 6 Your Weather Authority effective immediately.
LeSavage is a Duluth native and has covered Twin Ports and area news for her entire career. She attended St. Thomas in St. Paul, where she received her B.A. in Communications and Journalism. During her time at KBJR Television Inc., she has been a morning anchor on Live Local CBS 3, assignment manager, and most recently, assistant news director.
“Our viewers are very fortunate to have some excellent journalists from outside of our area who call Duluth home. Our newsroom is just as fortunate to have a “home-grown” leader in Briggs LeSavage. I am so proud to have promoted a person from within who has grown up here. In the end, our market and our viewers will benefit from Briggs’ journalistic instincts and dedication to the area...her hometown,” Wentworth said.
"It's been a huge honor to tell stories in the community I grew up in. Now, I'm grateful to be able to continue that work in a new role – one that will allow me to be an even greater voice for my neighbors all across the Northland. I recognize the extreme value local news plays in today's world and I am very much looking forward to taking that to new heights here at KBJR 6/CBS 3,” LeSavage said.