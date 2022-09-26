KBJR Television Inc. announced KBJR 6 and CBS 3 have combined their newsrooms into one entity called Northern News Now. The two stations' collaboration stems from market research that revealed multiple opportunities to better serve the market and its viewers, said Todd Wentworth, Northern News Now vice president and general manager.
“Local television viewing today centers on live, local programming with a commitment to community. It is our mission to continue to deliver the information that our viewers have grown to rely on," he said in a Monday morning announcement.
Northern News Now will offer two additional program periods for local news at 4 pm and 6:30 pm on their CBS-affiliate station.
"The 4 pm and 6:30 pm newscasts on CBS are great times to see local news due to the busy and varied schedules people have nowadays," said Matt McConico, Northern News Now news director. "Along with more opportunities to see local news, the 6:30PM newscast will feature daily stories from our group's award-winning investigative reporting team. Their investigative work has changed laws and made people's lives safe. I believe our news customers will truly appreciate their work."
The stations have been owned by Gray Television, based in Atlanta, since August 2, 2021. Prior to that, KBJR, owned by Granite Broadcasting, and the CBS affiliate, owned by Malara Broadcasting, had a Shared Services Agreement allowing both firms to operate under one roof, although the newsrooms were somewhat independent from each other.
“What we have unrolled over the past few weeks is largely based on research that went into the field in late January of this year. The end goal was to best use our resources to better serve our viewers and deliver the most comprehensive news coverage in the market place,” Wentworth said. “Our news department has gotten bigger over the past year. I suspect with a desire to rely less on syndicated programming and more on locally produced programming, our news department will continue to grow.”
The company is simulcasting its morning news and 10 pm newscasts. KBJR’s noon, 5 pm and 6 pm newscasts will remain intact, he said.
“On our CBS affiliate, we are “checker boarding” between the 4 pm and 7 pm time frame by offering local news at 4 pm and at 6:30 p.m., providing viewers with the opportunity to see local news and weather at different times to suit their lifestyles,” Wentworth added.