Kansas City-based cybersecurity firm to open second Duluth location

Kansas City-based cybersecurity firm Aspis is opening its second location in downtown Duluth in early June 2022.
Founded in 2019, the firm has grown revenues an average of 450% in the first few years, according to a statement from the company. It currently has 15 employees in Kansas City, Duluth and Washington, D.C., and is planning to double revenue by the end of the year.
To celebrate the opening of its second Duluth location, Aspis is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting on June 9. The open house and ribbon cutting will be held at their new office at 315 W 1st St., Ste. 204, from 2-4 p.m. with the ribbon cutting administered by the Duluth Chamber of Commerce at 3 p.m. During the open house, Aspis will give away a small business cybersecurity package worth over $4,600.
Aspis hired its first Duluth employee in October 2020 and has since grown to 3 employees in Duluth. Aspis plans to hire 3 more by the end of July.