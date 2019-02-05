JTA to repurpose historic Endion Station as boutique hotel

Just Take Action the Duluth restaurant company that owns and operates
Fitger’s Brewhouse, Burrito Union and The Rathskeller has plans for one
of its other properties—Endion Station, located in Canal Park.
In March, the historic former train depot will begin renovations. When it reopens in June,
it begins a new life as Endion Station Inn, a boutique hotel taking advantage of its
premium location just yards from the lake, the developer said in a news release.
“We’re really excited to convert this great historic space into an idea that really speaks to
what Duluth is about,” said Rod Raymond, owner of the property. “It’s a perfect space
and location filled with old stories and a rich history. My hope is to encourage authentic
connections over craft culture.”
Raymond said the hotel will have amenities including a sauna, outdoor grill and a
large deck with a fire pit. The plans call for four guest rooms modeled after the look and
feel of the city’s Fitger’s Inn, where JTA’s Fitger’s Brewhouse Brewery and Grille is
located. Each room will be stocked with cans of the award-winning brewery’s beers.
A caretaker suite upstairs will complete the remodel.