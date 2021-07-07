Johnson to chair banker's group for coming year

North Shore Bank President & CEO Ken Johnson has been elected chairman of the Minnesota Bankers Association board for 2021-2022.
He succeeds Andy Noll, president, First Farmers & Merchants National Bank, Fairmont, as outgoing MBA chair.
Johnson was appointed president & CEO of North Shore Bank in 2017 after a 28-year career overseeing a number of different departments at the bank. He is actively involved in the banking industry on both a regional and national level, and currently serves on the American Bankers Association Government Relations Council, the APEX Board of Directors and the MinnBank PAC Committee, in addition to his role on the MBA Board of Directors. Johnson graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and is a 2002 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking, Madison.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Ken as our chair and know he will provide our organization with great leadership,” said Joe Witt, president/CEO of the Minnesota Bankers Association. “We have an exceptionally talented and dedicated group of board
members poised to serve us, led by Ken, for the upcoming year.”
In a news release, the MBA said Johnson is active in the Duluth area and is passionate about helping build a better business community, having served on a number of civic, non-profit, and governmental
committees in the region including Duluth Chamber of Commerce, Lakeshore Advisory Board and Northwood Children’s Services, among others.
The Minnesota Bankers Association is the state’s largest trade association devoted exclusively to the representation of commercial banks.