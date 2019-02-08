John Strange retires from St. Luke’s; CFO Eric Lohn named interim president and CEO

St. Luke’s President and CEO John Strange has retired from St. Luke’s, effective Feb. 6. He originally planned to retire in July and informed the St. Luke’s Board of Directors he has chosen to retire sooner to care for his family. In a prepared statement, the Board of Directors said it supports his decision and thanks him for his leadership during his nearly 23 years as president and CEO and his four years prior as CFO.
The board has asked Eric Lohn to lead St. Luke’s as interim president/CEO. Lohn has been St. Luke’s CFO for nearly six years and will also continue serving as CFO. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, he worked for CentraCare Health, based in St. Cloud, including serving in the role of regional CFO.
“We thank Eric for his willingness to step into this role, and he has the full support of the board and executive team,” said Board Chair Brian Murphy. “We know that St. Luke’s physicians and employees will continue to provide the highest level of compassionate care to our patients. We are confident in Eric’s ability to lead St. Luke’s until a permanent president/CEO is selected.”
Late last year, St. Luke’s Board hired Cejka Search, a leading healthcare executive recruitment firms. The goal is to have a new president/CEO hired by Aug. 1, although the board may extend the time, if needed, to select the best-suited executive.