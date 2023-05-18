Itasca County seeks to have mineral leases divided

County Board commissioners to go before Minnesota Executive Council
Itasca County wants the state of Minnesota to divide more than 2,000 acres of mineral leases near the site of the proposed Mesabi Metallics taconite plant project near Nashwauk.
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 on a resolution asking the Minnesota Executive Council to split up 2,664.45 acres between Mesabi Metallics and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Burl Ives, Itasca County Board of Commissioners chair, said the board wants both Hibbing Taconite and Mesabi Metallics to succeed.
“We'd like to see a small amount of the leases go to Mesabi Metallics and the rest to Cliffs,” Ives said. “We have to try to get economic development in the Northland. This is a win-win for everybody.”
Ives said about 10-12 leases within the Mesabi Metallics footprint could go to Mesabi Metallics and the rest to Cleveland-Cliffs.
Casey Venema, Itasca County commissioner, said the executive council could put new leases to Mesabi Metallics on hold for several years pending completion of a processing plant. If Mesabi Metallics’ project does not move ahead, the state could then award those leases to Cleveland-Cliffs, he said.
“The biggest thing is there's about 10 leases within the permit-to-mine zone for Mesabi Metallics,” Venema said. “All we're trying to do with this is make it work for two companies.”
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in early May said it would ask the executive council to award the leases to Cleveland-Cliffs. The leases previously had been held by Mesabi Metallics but were terminated by the DNR in May 2021. In terminating the leases, the DNR said Mesabi Metallics failed to meet terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment. The termination was upheld in court.
Sixty-six parcels of about 40 acres each are included in the overall lease package. Cleveland-Cliffs wants the leases to provide a new source of crude ore for Hibbing Taconite Co. Without new sources of crude ore, Hibbing Taconite would close, according to Cleveland-Cliffs.
Ives said Itasca County will make its case at a May 25 meeting of the Executive Council. Mesabi Metallics says it welcomes the intervention of Itasca County.
“The commissioners understand how much we have already invested into our Nashwauk operations, and that – while external factors had delayed us – we are moving full steam ahead,” Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “For example, since early spring, we have awarded $15.6 million in contracts with work now underway by local union workers. This week, another $15 million in contracts will be let. By late May, another $25 million will be awarded.”
For years, the proposed taconite plant project near Nashwauk has been on-and-off, with numerous anticipated completion dates missed. The project is currently about 50 percent complete, according to Mesabi Metallics. Sutherland said Mesabi Metallics plans to have the project complete by March 2026.
“We are confident that the Executive Council of State of Minnesota would consider all such relevant factors and take an informed decision,” Mesabi Metallics said in a statement. “Mesabi Metallics would be ready to do whatever is required to serve the best interests of Itasca County, the Iron Range and the state of Minnesota. Any solution that is just, equitable and fair to all stakeholders in this range would be welcomed and supported by Mesabi Metallics.”
Supporters of awarding the leases to Cleveland-Cliffs will also appear at the May 25 executive council meeting.