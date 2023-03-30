More than $2.3 million in Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Development and Community Infrastructure grants will help create more than 200 construction jobs in northeastern Minnesota.
The eight-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Advisory Board at a March 29 meeting in St. Paul approved funding recommended by agency Commissioner Ida Rukavina to help bring more than $32.5 million in projects to the area, creating 211 construction jobs.
The largest of the projects, a $15.6 million renovation of the Itasca Recreation Association (IRA) Civic Center in Grand Rapids, is expected to create 101 construction jobs.
An elevator, creation of two public meeting rooms, replacing failing roof trusses, new ice making equipment, heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades and parking lot improvements, are included in the project.
In other action, the board affirmed a $1.5 million loan to Fraboni's Wholesale Distributors, Inc., a food distributor in Hibbing.
A $2 million bank loan and $2.7 million in owner equity and cash will also help new owners Christopher Bergum and Michael (Chad) Mouton finance a stock purchase of the company.
The total deal is valued at $6.2 million
“Typically, a stock sale in and of itself wouldn't be a priority of the agency,” said Matt Sjoberg, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation executive director of development. “However in this case, we felt it was right to proceed with participation to ensure that a longstanding business in our region stays in our region rather than be sold to outside interests that may move it from the region.”
The board also reorganized with five new board members as a result of the 2022 general election.
Rep. Spencer Igo of Wabana Township was voted in as chair of the advisory board. Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids was voted vice chair.
Other projects moved at the board meeting are:
• A $31,700 loan to Virginia Plastics, LLC, of Mountain Iron toward a $90,623 purchase of a new bag machine to help the company expand capacity and obtain larger accounts. Virginia Plastics is a polyethylene film manufacturer that makes plastic bags, tubing and sheeting for use in mining, chemical, automotive, industrial and consumer industries. Park State Bank is also supporting the project with a $31,700 loan. Two new jobs, supplementing the company's 17 existing positions, would be created.
• A $20,000 infrastructure grant to the city of Cook toward $2 million in power service upgrades and taxi-lane extension for new hangar development at Cook Municipal Airport.
• A $400,000 grant to the city of Ely to support $2.1 million in water main replacement, sanitary sewer upgrades and road reconstruction from 21st Avenue East to the International Wolf Center.
• A $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids for site work for a $1.9 million conversion of the former Murphy School into an early childhood and child care facility.
• A $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids toward $789,118 in water, sanitary sewer and road construction for development of 23 new residential home lots at the former Forest Lake Elementary School site.
• A $150,000 grant to the city of Crosby in support of a $2.1 million roundabout and lane configuration construction.
• A $500,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids toward $15.6 million in Itasca Recreational Association (IRA) Civic Center rehabilitation and upgrades.
• A $250,000 grant to the city of McKinley for a $297,000 water filtration system.
• A $150,000 grant to the city of Mountain Iron in support of a $525,000 storm water drainage improvement project.
• A $250,000 grant to the city of Virginia for $6.8 million in city-wide street reconstruction and infrastructure replacement, sidewalks, storm sewer, and water and sewer service lines.
• A $50,000 grant to the city of Orr for a $305,970 lift station rehabilitation project.
• A $40,000 grant to Breitung Township toward an $80,000 project to reconstruct and improve a 1.4-mile paved trail from Soudan Underground State Park to McKinley Park Campground.
• A $43,200 grant to the city of Crosby toward an $86,400 mountain bike trail and instruction area at Cuyuna Elementary School.
• A $45,000 grant to PathBlazers Snowmobile Club to support the $90,000 purchase of a used trail groomer from a nearby club in Grand Rapids.
• A $50,000 grant to Northern Traxx ATV Club toward a $120,000 acquisition of a new dozer.
• A $12,500 grant to North Superior Ski and Run Club to support a $26,200 repair and rebuild of segments of the Pincushion trail system.