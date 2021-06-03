Trail development and public works projects in northeastern Minnesota will get a funding boost under the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation fiscal year 2022 budget.
Overall, the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency is proposing a $47,606,591 budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021.
“Most things are about where they were” said Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner of the budget. “If we had to cut them (programs) back, we're trying to restore them.”
The budget is up slightly from projected fiscal 2021 year-end allocations of $46,465,231, but slightly down from the 2021 original budget of $48,406,551.
Funding applications for mountain bike, all-terrain vehicle, bicycling, hiking and walking trails within the agency's 13,000 square-mile service area, are expected to increase in the coming year, Phillips said.
“Right now, ATV's are hot and mountain biking is hot and are drivers of tourism,” said Phillips. “What we're doing is an assessment of trails programs that are going to be funded by others.”
Public works project funding, which help communities fund infrastructure projects, is also projected to grow compared to fiscal year 2021.
“The public works budget has been down in recent years,” said Phillips. “What we're trying to do is get it back to normal.”
The nine-member board, made up of state legislators from the region, recommends the budget and projects to the commissioner for approval.
Taconite production taxes paid by Iron Range mining companies along with interest on business loans, investment earnings, and facility revenues, fund Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Other projects on the Monday, June 7 board agenda are:
- A $250,000 grant to the City of Babbitt toward a $7.3 million phase one construction of a new wastewater treatment facility.
- A $175,000 grant to the City of Virginia for infrastructure and site work for development of an $880,947 professionally-built, ADA accessible, 18-hole miniature golf course to be operated by a private firm.
- A $350,000 grant to Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority for infrastructure and site work for construction of a new $4.4 million corporate commercial hangar.
- A $795,000 appropriation from the Iron Range Higher Education Account to the Northeast Higher Education District to support Iron Range Engineering.