Northeastern Minnesota small businesses impacted by downturn turning to local, state, federal programs
As some northeastern Minnesota businesses reel from the coronavirus economic fallout, the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, is stepping up its game.
“We're being aggressive in helping businesses every way we can,” said Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation commissioner. “We're going to help direct them to the federal and state programs and use the programs that we have had in place for a long time.”
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation is an Eveleth-based state economic development agency. Its mission is to foster growth and economic prosperity in northeastern Minnesota. It offers low or zero interest loans, grants and loan guarantees to businesses that relocate or expand within its 13,000 square-mile service area. It also provides grants to government, educational institutions, and non-profits in support of workforce development and sustainable communities.
Within two weeks of the coronavirus downturn, the use of agency businesses loan assistance programs increased significantly, said Phillips.
“We've been very busy,” he said. “We've had our busiest weeks with our business assistance loan guarantee program.”
It offers eligible businesses an Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation-backed guarantee of up to 75 percent of a total bank loan or a $75,000 maximum.
“I can appreciate the businesses and what they're going through,” said Phillips. “To think that we know what the problems are (with the coronavirus), I don't think we know yet. For businesses, it's very scary for them.”
To assist companies during the downturn, the agency's economic development staff is in close communication with federal and state resources and area banks, said Phillips.
While Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation can provide financial assistance through some it its programs, its resources are limited. That means some businesses need to look to the federal and state government, where the largest amounts of funding assistance is available, he said.
“We are strategically helping businesses, trying to help the businesses that are teetering and trying to direct them to federal and state government,” said Phillips. “But the magnitude of the need lends itself to the federal government and state government.”
To help address that need, a Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development small business loan program is offering interest-free loans of $2,500 to $35,000 for five years with payments deferred for six months.
Vicki Hagberg, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce president, says while some businesses are struggling, others are holding their own.
“We've seen some who are not worried and think they can weather the storm,” said Hagberg. “There are others who are concerned whether they can survive.”
To assess concerns and needs, the chamber surveyed its 300 members.
“The number one concern is cash flow, especially for small businesses and having enough working capital in savings,” said Hagberg. “Uncertainty is challenging for businesses too. Many do not want to take out a loan, but on the other hand, they're concerned about how long the shut down will last.”
A federal forgivable grant program is the type of program attractive to businesses, she said.
“The dollars that are really going to be able to help is going to come from the federal government,” said Hagberg. “Most (businesses) don't make a lot of money, so to take out a $100,000 loan and pay it back $10,000 a year for 10 years is not something they all want to do.”
Meanwhile, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation is also watching its finances. Its $41.8 million fiscal year 2020 budget ends June 30. The fiscal year 2021 budget, beginning July 1, will be largely unchanged from fiscal year 2020.
“If we're staring down a recession we have to be careful,” said Phillips. “We're getting more revenue than we have in the past, but we will be keeping the same budget level. I want to be sure we are able to help communities and businesses when we are called upon. We have a lot of constituents and I want to be sure we are here for the long haul.”
The agency is funded by a portion of the taconite production tax. The tax is paid by northeastern Minnesota mining companies on each ton of iron ore pellets produced. Revenue from loans and facilities also help fund the 79-year-old agency.
Before a stay-at-home order went into effect across the state, Phillips, Iron Range legislators and others, successfully lobbied Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to identify the mining industry as essential. That kept the industry operating.
The six mines are forecast to produce about 39.1 million tons of iron ore pellets in 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
However, the recent idling of some domestic steelmakers' blast furnaces and other steelmaking facilities is raising concern about pellet production at the mines. Iron ore pellets feed blast furnaces to make steel.
“I think there's going to be some disruption in the steel industry,” said Phillips. “Eventually, that comes home to roost.”
A silver lining for the region is that following the annual winter closure of waterborne shipping, steelmakers are in need of iron ore pellets, he said.
“Pellet supplies on the lower Great Lakes are low,” said Phillips. “They're scraping by down there right now.”
Another positive is that people in Northeastern Minnesota are rallying to support small business, said Hagberg.
“One of our strengths is our willingness to support each other and our sense of community,” said Hagberg. “You know who owns the business down the street and you're going to do your best to support them.”