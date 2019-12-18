Business, community infrastructure, trails, education projects also on agenda
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is looking at the big picture when it comes to acting on funding to help support Ely's historic State Theater.
The nine-member IRRR Board on Thursday considers recommending a $300,000 loan to a family of developers who have since 2014 been working to renovate the 83-year old downtown theater. Tanner Ott, his father John Ott, and mother Vicki Ott, of Alley A Realty, based in Columbia, Mo., with offices in Ely, have restored the theater to its original condition.
“It hasn't looked this nice in years,” said Tanner Ott. “You hear a lot of 'wows' from people and you hear people talking about the movies they used to go to at the theater. The buzz is all really positive.”
The theater operated from 1936 until 2008 when it closed in the midst of an recession.
The IRRR loan would provide a financial bridge until state and federal tax credits for restoration of the historic building are received by the developers.
The Otts have renovated a handful of buildings in Ely, most which today house businesses.
“They're all unique and great in their own ways,” said Ott. “But the State Theater is where I probably learned the most about historic preservation. The amount of people who have been involved in it has been just crazy.”
A non-profit group, Ely's Historic Theater, will run the theater along with a manager and several part-time staff. Fundraising is underway for money to buy a screen, projector and technology. The theater officially opens January 24 with a musical.
It's all about lifestyle and livability,” said Ott of the theater's new life. “It's definitely a showpiece for the town.”
The IRRR Board also considers:
- A $125,000 loan to Stern Assembly Inc. for expansion of its rotational and thermoform molding operations in Hoyt Lakes.
- An Iron Range Higher Education Account expenditure of up to $900,000 for creation of a Center of Excellence in Transportation at Hibbing Community College.
- A grant of up to $250,000 to Education Innovation Partners Cooperative Center to increase regional connectivity, allow greater access to mental health issue aid, provide telepresence units and connectivity to North Homes and Range Mental Health, and increase ability to provide one-to-one mental health services for students in crisis.
- A $50,000 grant to Iron Range Tourism Bureau to help establish a $100,000 Northern St. Louis County Trails Task Force fund to provide funding for existing heavy trail upgrades.
- A $17,621 grant to the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission to assist in regional trails planing.
- An $85,000 grant to the city of Two Harbors to help fund a sanitary sewer monitoring station for Castle Danger Brewery.
- An $85,000 grant to the city of Aitkin for phase three of the First Street Northwest improvement project.
- A $65,000 grant to the city of Aitkin for redevelopment of the city park.
- A $150,000 grant to the city of Aurora for anaerobic digestion system upgrades.
- A $250,000 grant to the city of Biwabik for road construction and utility replacement of a segment of Highway 135 including Main Street.
- An $88,000 grant to Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority for security and public safety fencing upgrades.
- A $30,000 grant to the city of Chisholm to help the Northern Traxx ATV Club design and construct an ATV trail from Chisholm to Hibbing.
- A $63,400 grant to the city of Cook for a community center ADA compliant ramp, sidewalks and parking lot upgrades.
- A $100,000 grant to Crane Lake Township to improve a Voyageur Country ATV Club trail.
- An $82,000 grant to the city of Cuyuna for construction of the single-track Cuyuna Connector and Cuyuna trails.
- An $190,000 grant to the city of Ely for phase two of a mountain bike trail at Hidden Valley Ski Area.
- A $200,000 grant to the city of Ely for James Street water, sewer and storm sewer upgrades.
- A $45,000 grant to Embarrass Township for visitor center ADA compliant bathroom house replacement.
- A $210,000 grant to the city of Eveleth for water, sewer, storm sewer and road reconstruction on Garfield Street.
- A $200,000 grant to Eveleth-Virginia Airport Authority for reconstruction of the south half of the existing aircraft parking apron.
- A $250,000 grant to the city of Gilbert for total road reconstruction and utility replacement of a segment of Highway 37, including Main Street.
- A $250,000 grant to the city of Grand Marais for total road reconstruction and utility replacement of a segment of Highway 61 including Main Street.
- A $250,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids for construction of a 10-foot wide bituminous trail along U.S. Highway 2 West.
- A $300,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids for waste water treatment plant upgrades.
- A $350,000 grant to the city of Hibbing for phase one development of an industrial recycling center on the north side of 25th Avenue West.
- A $240,000 grant to the city of Hoyt Lakes for Suffolk and Andover streets road reconstruction.
- A $250,000 grant to the city of LaPrairie for Glenwood Acres infrastructure upgrades and expansion.
- A $52,500 grant to the city of Meadowlands for storm water upgrades.
- A $25,000 grant to Over the Hills Gang ATV Club near Emily for a 16-mile ATV trail connecting Cass, Crow Wing and Aitkin counties.
- A $250,000 grant to the city of Silver Bay for waste water treatment facility upgrades.
- A $450,000 grant to St. Louis & Lake Counties Regional Railroad Authority for Mesabi Trail development.
- A $60,000 grant to Superior Hiking Trail Association for the “Gooseberry Gap,” trail construction project.
- A $250,000 grant to the city of Virginia for an ADA compliant facility upgrades at the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency.
Taconite Economic Development Fund rebates of:
- $682,024 to ArcelorMittal Minorca.
- $1,913,180 to Hibbing Taconite Co.
- $1,398,015 to Northshore Mining Co.
- $991,169 to United Taconite
- $908,797 to Keetac.
- $3,331,402 to Minntac Mine.