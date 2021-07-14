The City of Virginia announced a partnership with Iron Trail Motors for the naming rights of Virginia’s new event center that has until now been called the Miner’s Event and Convention Center, or MECCThe Toyota and Chevrolet dealership has signed a $1.1 million, 20-year contract with the city to name the new venue the “Iron Trail Motors Event Center.”“We’ve been looking for new ways to be get more involved in our area and are excited to announce our partnership with the city as the naming sponsor of the brand-new Iron Trail Motors Event Center.” said Brian Schacht, general manager of Iron Trail Motors. “Our community has made a big investment in this project, one that is sure to become the focal point for activity in our region. We wanted to support this endeavor now and into the future as a way of giving back to a community that has supported Iron Trail Motors through the years.”“I am super excited to have Iron Trail Motors step up to the plate to become an even more engaged community partner than they have been in the past,” added Brian Silber, Virginia Parks and Recreation Department director.“It is very fitting that Iron Trail Motors will be partnering with us for naming rights as historically Iron Trail Motors and the Miners Memorial Building hosted many events together, this once again show how we are able to incorporate our history into our future.”During the July 13th Virginia City Council meeting, Brian Schacht, Amanda O’Brien and Brad Skytta from Iron Trail Motors presented a $1.1 million giant check to the city of Virginia. Securing a naming rights partner moves the city one step closer to completing the event center project, scheduled to open the week of September 20.“When we began looking at naming right opportunities, I personally wanted to end up with a name that didn’t necessarily sound like a business name,” said Silber. “I’ve always admired stadium names that fit such as Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati or Nationals Park in Washington DC. Both these stadiums are funded through insurance companies that have purchased naming rights. Today we move forward with a name that is just as iconic and fitting as we introduce the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.”The new Iron Trail Motors Event Center will feature two hockey rinks, an event center with ballroom, meeting rooms, and a board room, as well as, ice bumper cars, workout studios, a fitness center, and an indoor walking path.
Iron Trail Motors secures naming rights for event center
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Mesabi Trust increases distribution
- Raise stop protection on Cleveland -Cliffs
- Iron Trail Motors secures naming rights for event center
- Wells Fargo shuts down all personal lines of credit
- Concert for Recovery comes to DECC
- Essentia Health welcomes Carolyn Olson, APRN, CNP
- City of Superior holds second community event for 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan update
- Wescom announces open house in Duluth
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.