Funding to help alleviate rising water in the Canisteo Pit near Bovey was recommended unanimously Monday by the eight-member Iron Range Resources and Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
A $710,000 allocation from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation would fund the installation and operation of a contingency pumping system to lower water levels in the former iron ore mine pit.
Rising water in the pit has for years threatened the city of Bovey.
A drain tile system was more than ten years ago installed in the city aimed at relieving flooding in basements in the small western Iron Range community.
The operations of Magnetation, Inc. a former scram mining facility and its successor, ERP Iron Ore, also helped keep water levels in check until Magnetation and ERP Iron Ore both went bankrupt.
Water is now again rising and threatening the city.
The problem has been festering for about 20 years, said Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner.
“It's getting to the point where we need to start pumping by October 1 or we could have some catastrophic things happen possibly,” Phillips said. “Not for sure, but possibly. We decided we just have to step up and take care of our communities.”
As of last week, water was 12.84 feet below the rim of the mine pit, according to Mike Liljegren, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Mine Permitting and Coordinator assistant director.
The low point on the rim of the pit is 1,324 feet, said Liljegren.
The pumping is aimed at keeping the water level below 1,318 feet, he said.
Without pumping, the water level could reach 1,318 feet in approximately 0.9-1.4 years, said Liljegren.
Water from the pit will be pumped through the Holman wetlands into Holman Lake and into the Swan River which flows to the Mississippi River, Liljegren said.
Two 3,500 gallon-per-minute pumps would be used, he said.
Water pumped from the Magnetation and ERP Iron Ore operations pumped up to 10,000 gallons a minute through the same route, said Liljegren.
“It has already been done and we know the capacity can handle it,” said Liljegren.
A contractor would install the pumps will maintain the pumps, which would run 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, he said.
Funding to install and maintain a permanent pumping system has for several years been sought in the Minnesota Legislature.
However, several bills introduced by Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing during the 2022 legislative session to address the flooding issue failed to advance as the legislature adjourned without approval of the bills along with other legislation.
Phillips said he has agreement from the DNR and governor's office that Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation would be reimbursed for the contingency pumping costs once legislation for a permanent fix is passed.
Funding not to exceed $710,000 would keep the contingency pumping operating for about a year.