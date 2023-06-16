A $67.9 million Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation budget is proposed for the state of Minnesota economic development agency's coming fiscal year.
The eight-member board, at a 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21 meeting at agency headquarters in Eveleth, will review the overall budget as recommended by Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Ida Rukavina.
“This $68 million investment plan reflects the agency’s commitment to making our service area a better place to live and work,” said Rukavina in her budget letter to the board. “As Commissioner, my vision is to work toward a future that includes jobs that support families, a strong educational system and thriving cities and towns.”
The agency's fiscal year 2024 budget begins July 1.
Under the proposed budget, $34 million would be allocated for community and workforce development; $23 million for infrastructure, business and industry; and $5 million for a pilot program to promote the preservation, rehabilitation, and investment in housing stock and neighborhoods.
The $67.9 million budget is about a $6.4 million increase from the agency's final fiscal year 2023 budget.
Revenue from mining company taxes is up about $1.5 million compared to fiscal year 2023; facility revenues up about $1 million; and investment earnings up about $3.3 million.
Funded by taconite taxes paid by Iron Range mining companies, the agency serves a 13,000 square-mile of northeastern Minnesota.
The agency's mission is to invest the funding to strengthen and diversify the economy of northeastern Minnesota.
“Through our grant and loan programs, I want to ensure that our local businesses, communities and schools have the resources they need now to grow and prosper,” Rukavina said. “This annual budget positions the agency to respond to new and emerging investment opportunities. Working in collaboration with our public and private partners, Tribal Nations and stakeholders, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation is dedicated to supporting long-term economic growth and the well-being of all people in northeastern Minnesota.”
Projects to be considered at the meeting in addition to the budget are:
• $420,000 in two loans to Reynolds Manufacturing Inc., in Grand Rapids toward $820,000 in equipment purchases to help the machine shop increase productivity and efficiency.
• A $154,000 loan to Rapid Technologies in Cohasset to help buy $308,000 in new machining equipment.
• A $78,000 loan to RSF Industries Inc., in Hibbing toward a $163,500 machine purchase to increase quality and decrease production time of the company's final parts product.
• A $150,000 loan to Lamppa Manufacturing Inc., of Tower toward a $300,000 project to produce a new line of sauna stoves.
• A $120,000 loan to Active8ed, LLC, doing business as East Dhu River Sawmill toward a $240,000 project to help Brody and Kim Koebensky buy the sawmill operation in Iron Junction from Conrad and Mary Jacobsen.
• A $950,000 grant to Crane Lake Township for infrastructure, site work and construction of a new $9.3 million, 5,150 square-foot visitor center and campground at Crane Lake's entrance to Voyageurs National Park.
• A $600,000 grant to the City of Chisholm toward infrastructure, site work and construction of a new $7.3 million public safety building.
• A $400,000 grant to the City of Hibbing toward $4.4 million in renovation and upgrades to two buildings that will serve as homeless shelters.
• A $400,000 grant to the City of Virginia for infrastructure and site work for construction of a $2.1 million, 4,700 square-foot emergency housing complex owned and operated by Range Transitional Housing.
• A $50,000 grant to Crow Wing County to help in developing a $690,000 multi-use park and Off-Highway Vehicle trailhead in the City of Emily.
• A $280,000 grant to the City of Ely toward a $3.4 million new Ely Regional Trailhead facility, serving as the trailhead for the David Dill Taconite Snowmobile Trail, Prospector's Loop ATV Trail and Mesabi Trail.
• A $55,000 grant to Friends of Sax Zim Bog for a $110,100 project to create over a mile of six foot-wide gravel walking trails near and along the Whiteface River and complete a year-round bog boardwalk on the Gray Jay Loop at the Sax-Zim Welcome Center.
• A $43,775 grant to the City of Eveleth toward an $87,550 paved trail reconstruction and rerouting on the north and west sides of Fayal Pond.
• A $64,880 grant to Iron Range Tourism Bureau toward a $129,760 small grants trail fund. The tourism bureau works with the Northern St. Louis County Trails Task Force to manage grants for trail and trail amenity projects.
• A $75,000 grant to Voyageurs Trail Society toward a $369,725 purchase of a new 2023 Tucker Sno-Cat grooming tractor and a trail reconstruction project that builds nine new bridges, repairs two bridges, and installs two gates.