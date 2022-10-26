Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in September, a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 6.5 percent, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 29.2 million tons, a decrease of nearly 21.8 percent compared with the same point in 2021. Through September, iron ore loadings are 20.1 percent below their 5-year average for the first three quarters.
Regionally, September shipments from Duluth total 1,006,157 net tons and from Superior 1,318,224 net tons. That compares with 1,059,854 from Duluth in September 2021 and 1,366,365 from Superior.
From North Shore ports, shipments were 1,318,224 tons from Two Harbors and 267,144 tons from Silver Bay. The comparable 2021 amounts were 1,349,179 and 726,301 respectively.
The year-to-date totals show greater evidence that a slowdown is in progress. Shipments from Duluth and Superior total 4,959,927 and 8,293,091 versus 6,514,507 and 6,514,507 tons last year. Two Harbors and Silver Bay shipments for the year-to-date were 9,683,025 and 1,280,618 tons compared with 10,825,752 and 4,100,001 for the same year-ago period.