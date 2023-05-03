Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 4.8 million tons in April, an increase of 55.1 percent compared to last year. Shipments were just slightly below the month’s 5-year average, according to the Lake Carriers' Association.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 8.5 million tons, an increase of 54.4 percent compared to the same point in 2022. Through April, iron ore shipments are 6.8 percent above their 5-year average for four months of the year.
The increase was evident in both cities of the Twin Ports. In Duluth, the total was 864,063 compared with 606,550 in April 2022. In Superior, the total was 1,137,331 versus 818,811 a year earlier.
The same was true at North Shore ports. Some 1,524,284 tons this year were shipped from Two Harbors compared with 1,087,313 in 2022. Silver Bay shipments totaled 153,107 versus 76,082 a year ago.
Year-to-date shipments exceeded the five-year average in the Twin Ports but trailed in Two Harbors and Silver Bay.