Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.1 million tons in August, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to a year ago. according to the Lake Carriers' Association. Shipments were also below the month’s 5-year average by 8.7 percent.
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 24.2 million tons, a decrease of 24.5 percent compared to the same point in 2021.
Through August, iron shipments are 22.5 percent below their 5-year average for eight months of the year. Among factors affecting the industry is the decline in U.S. automobile production. It has remained below two million units a month since mid-2020 versus ranging from 2.25-3 million units before the COVID outbreak.