Six northeastern Minnesota taconite plants running wide open
Iron ore pellet production at northeastern Minnesota taconite plants bounced back in 2021.
The six taconite plants are projected to produce a total of about 38.7 million tons of iron ore pellets for the year, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
It's a big rebound for the industry after producing 30.1 million tons of pellets in 2020 as the nation's economy slumped.
Demand for products made of steel such as automobiles, trucks, appliances, and within the energy and construction sectors increased during 2021, according to Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president.
“The steel market seems to be going strong,” said Johnson. “People appear to still want a new fridge, a new stove or microwave. Back orders on cars and trucks remain and thankfully production is continuing despite the chip shortage.”
The demand drove steel and iron ore prices to record highs.
Domestic iron ore and steelmakers recorded record profits and steelworkers earned large profit sharing checks.
U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron will again lead northeastern Minnesota taconite plants in iron ore pellet production with about 13.6 million tons forecast in 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite plant.
Hibbing Taconite Co. will produce about 7.2 million tons; Keetac in Keewatin about 5.3 million tons; Minorca Mine in Virginia about 2.6 million tons; Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay about 4.9 million tons; and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes about 5.1 million tons.
All of the tonnage estimates are minus moisture and flux (limestone) content as calculated by the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
Iron ore pellets produced at the plants are the main ingredient in steel.
Automobiles, trucks appliances, pipe, construction and energy industry items are among the products made from steel.
The production and sales of new light vehicles in America is still recovering from 2020.
Total sales of light vehicles for 2021 is expected to be about 14.9 million units, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).
Sales have lagged as the computer chip shortage continues to hamper production even as demand has increased.
Sales in early 2022 is expected to remain limited due to the chip shortage, though inventories of new light vehicles is expected to increase throughout the year, according to NADA.
The federal infrastructure bill recently approved by Congress and signed by President Biden is expected to boost the production of structural steel and steel pipe as projects funded under the bill get underway, Johnson said.
“The new infrastructure bill will bring increased spending in American steel and there will be more money in the market to spend on discretionary items,” said Johnson. “Overall, things are looking positive through the first quarter.”
At the same time, industry officials are monitoring an uptick in steel imports, said Johnson.
All six northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are currently operating at capacity, said John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative.
Steel companies and the United Steelworkers are expected to begin negotiating new labor contracts in July as existing labor contracts expire later in the summer.