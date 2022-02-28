Pres. Joe Biden will make another visit to the Northland Wednesday with a planned stop in Superior to promote the infrastructure bill. The exact time of the visit has not yet been announced, but it is one of a number of stops the day after the State of the Union address, according to a story by WDIO-TV. The station also posted a file video of Biden's visit in 2020 to Hermantown. Dr. Jill Biden is expected to accompany her husband on his tour next week. The bipartisan-passed infrastructure bill includes $1 billion to the EPA, which it plans to use "to clean up and restore severely degraded sites, known as 'Areas of Concern' or AOCs," the EPA reported in a Feb. 17 press release. “The Great Lakes are a vital economic engine and an irreplaceable environmental wonder, supplying drinking water for more than 40 million people, supporting more than 1.3 million jobs, and sustaining life for thousands of species," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan is quoted in the release. "Through the investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will make unprecedented progress in our efforts to restore and protect the waters and the communities of the Great Lakes basin. Building a better America means investing in our natural resources and the communities they support.” Among those AOCs are two still listed on Lake Superior – the St. Louis River between Minnesota and Wisconsin (the focus of the president's visit) and Torch Lake in Michigan. Deer Lake, once on the AOC list, has been delisted. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a page dedicated to the St. Louis River.
Latest News
- Western companies head for the exit in Russia as sanctions tighten
- Looks at locks
- Investing in water
- Virtual forum focuses on Minnesota iron in green economy
- Duluth Pack launches new convertible jet-setter tote
- U. S. Steel advances metallics strategy with pig iron investment
- Target bumps starting pay again, to as high as $24/hour
- Andrea Scofield named director of materials management for St. Luke's
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Downtown Duluth
The downtown area has reopened after three years of street construction.
You voted:
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.