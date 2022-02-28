Investing in water
Photo courtesy Lake Superior Magazine

Pres. Joe Biden will make another visit to the Northland Wednesday with a planned stop in Superior to promote the infrastructure bill. ATCTW022522investing1side250.jpgThe exact time of the visit has not yet been announced, but it is one of a number of stops the day after the State of the Union address, according to a story by WDIO-TV. The station also posted a file video of Biden's visit in 2020 to Hermantown. Dr. Jill Biden is expected to accompany her husband on his tour next week. The bipartisan-passed infrastructure bill includes $1 billion to the EPA, which it plans to use "to clean up and restore severely degraded sites, known as 'Areas of Concern' or AOCs," the EPA reported in a Feb. 17 press release. “The Great Lakes are a vital economic ATCTW022522investing2side250.jpgengine and an irreplaceable environmental wonder, supplying drinking water for more than 40 million people, supporting more than 1.3 million jobs, and sustaining life for thousands of species," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan is quoted in the release. "Through the investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will make unprecedented progress in our efforts to restore and protect the waters and the communities of the Great Lakes basin. Building a better America means investing in our natural resources and the communities they support.”  Among those AOCs are two still listed on Lake Superior – the St. Louis River between Minnesota and Wisconsin (the focus of the president's visit) and Torch Lake in Michigan. Deer Lake, once on the AOC list, has been delisted. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a page dedicated to the St. Louis River.