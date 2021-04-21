The Environmental Protection Agency's Region 5 office was criticized Wednesday for the handling of its own rules in connection with two permits issued for the PolyMet Mining project.
EPA's Office of Inspector General said the agency did not address all Clean Water Act and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) regulations. Despite its concerns about the NPDES permit, Region 5 did not provide written comments to Minnesota, contrary to the region’s standard operating procedures and per common EPA practice, the report said. In addition, Region 5 repeatedly declined to make a formal determination regarding whether discharges from the nonferrous mining project may impact the quality of waters within the jurisdiction of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, whose tribal lands are 125 miles downstream from the site of the PolyMet NorthMet project. The tribe, therefore, was unable to avail itself of the NPDES permit objection process, the Office of Inspector General said in its finding.
"Regional management did not ensure that its comments were conveyed to Minnesota in a transparent and timely manner per the region’s standard operating procedure, and the permit issued by the state did not address all of the EPA’s concerns," the report said.