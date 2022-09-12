Intepid building sold, will be redeveloped

Two Duluth-based developers announced Monday they have purchased the Intrepid Building at 230 E. Superior St. Brian Forcier, CEO of Titanium Partners, and Joe Gregorich DDS, owner and partner of Gregorich and Matack Family Dental, have purchased the building with plans to redevelop the 70-year-old structure.
Titanium Partners is now the developer, leasing representative and property manager of the 16,800-square foot-building, which is located directly across the street from Greysolon Plaza.
Gregorich and Matack Family Dental plan to relocate their dental practice to the Intrepid Building in spring of 2023. Enclosed parking for patients will be available in the Sheraton/Medical District Ramp across Superior Street.
“Practicing dentistry in my hometown has been a dream come true and this move is making it even better,” said Gregorich. “This new space will help us accommodate our growing practice. Our patients and team are excited, and rightfully so. This new location will offer the space we need for our patients and staff, as well as convenient parking and access to other amenities in a beautiful downtown location.”
Titanium Partners said in a news release it is working with several local businesses that are interested in relocating to the site.
“We are excited for this opportunity for continued investment and development in the Historic Arts and Theatre (HART) District,” said Forcier. “The property itself is well situated in an area with safe, convenient parking, good visibility and a great sense of community. It will make an amazing property for our current and future tenants.”
Significant investment and upgrades are planned for the building, which is situated in Duluth’s HART District.