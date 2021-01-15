A new effort has been launched to substantially increase scrutiny of nonferrous mining proposals in Minnesota.
The so-called “Prove it First” bill proposes a new requirement that could add 20 years to the process of getting permits to mine copper, nickel, gold and other precious minerals. It requires proponents to hold off until it is proven that a similar mine has operated in the United States for 10 years, and then been closed for 10 years without releasing hazardous toxins.
The Minnesota Senate bill, introduced Wednesday, emerged as PolyMet Mining Co. in nearing the end of a multi-decade effort to obtain nonferrous mining permits through Minnesota’s existing process. Sen. Jen McEwen (DFL-Duluth) is the author. In November, she won a primary election battle against pro-mining incumbent Erik Simonson.
“Simply put, this legislation is a desperate attempt by anti-mining groups to kill an industry,” said Frank Ongaro, executive director of Mining Minnesota, a trade group that represents non-ferrous mining interests. “They oppose projects in environmental review. They oppose projects in permitting. And, when they are losing, they file lawsuits in the courts. These groups do not want to make projects better. They want to make sure they never happen,” he said in a Wednesday statement.
One day later, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum (DFL-4th District) proposed federal legislation to permanently ban mining on federal and state lands. She previously has introduced proposals that would prohibit non-ferrous mining on 234,328 acres including the Rainy River watershed of Superior National Forest and Voyageurs National Park.
“Rep. McCollum’s proposal continues her desperate attempt to pre-emptively sidestep rigorous review processes already well established under federal and state statutes to determine the feasibility and safety of mining projects on public lands,” Ongaro said. “All mining projects in our state must undergo extensive environmental and feasibility studies. The statutes were enacted to assure a fair, predictable process built on scientific and technical evidence, not the shifting winds of politics.”
To read McEwen’s bill, SF 59, click here. McCollum’s proposal can be found here.