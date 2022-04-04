Industry and ideas thrive in West Duluth

In West Duluth, roughly running parallel with I-35 for most of its length, Mike Colalillo Drive stands as a tribute to the U.S. Army soldier from Duluth who was presented the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman for his bravery under fire in World War II. This part of town – as has been the case with West Duluth for many decades – is home to numerous construction, warehousing and distribution companies and other businesses that quietly ensure the Spirit Valley area remains a place where good ideas can take root. It’s not an area with a Lincoln Park-style buzz of new investment around it, but one could easily imagine this blue-collar neighborhood becoming the next part of town to get a makeover.
“Manufacturing in Duluth doesn’t begin and end with Cirrus and Altec,” said Ian Vincent, chair of the Duluth Workforce Development board and senior business developer at APEX, in an email to BusinessNorth. “Dozens of companies across the city comprise our robust manufacturing sector, which I believe to be the heartbeat of the city. Companies like Greystar Electronics, Clearwater Composites, Moline Machinery, Aerostitch and Hydrosolutions have been in operation for many years (in Moline’s case, over 77) and have given Duluth a great name in their respective industries but receive little fanfare locally. It’s employers like these and many others that must be supported and recognized to assure their future growth stays in the Northland.”
Businesses that populate the Colallillo Drive area below Grand Avenue are many and varied. Udac exists to present people with disabilities all manner of employment options, and, for years, provided jobs on-site through its paper-shredding arm. Kraus-Anderson Construction has been involved with many hundreds of projects since opening a West Duluth office in 2000. Tenet is the name of the company that recently brought APi Distribution and ASDCO together under the same umbrella, and they meet the needs of specialty contractors and others by selling everything from adhesives to power tools to PPE to any fastener one could need.
A sister company to Jamar (another notable name in the area), Tenet exists to support myriad other businesses and contractors.
“We’re really trying to be a solution company that provides services,” said Hunter Leon, Tenet’s marketing specialist. Those services include things like strategic sourcing, inventory management, digital procurement, integrated project delivery and more. “We serve a lot of local companies around here. We do have a showroom, and we do a lot of walking traffic. Largely, it’s specialty contractors. We don’t care who you are – you’re gonna get treated the same, whether it’s a personal contractor coming in to buy a couple tubes of caulk or a large contractor who’s working on a multimillion-dollar project like the Essentia building.”
Tenet boasts branches in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Montana, and each serves a slightly different kind of community. Here, Leon says, support for people who work in masonry and concrete are key. The Duluth branch has about 12 employees.
“We’ve been here for a while, and so this area is kind of very well-known to us, and we have good relationships with our neighbors around here,” Leon said. “This West Duluth area – it’s kinda becoming more awesome as time goes on.”
For more of the story, see the April issue of BusinessNorth, due out this week.