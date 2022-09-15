Wednesday afternoon, the St. Louis County Sheriffs Office and local emergency medical services were dispatched to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township.
An employee at a Northland Construction gravel pit was found deceased in what appears to be an industrial accident. The employee was working on a large piece of equipment. Though there were other workers in the general area, he was alone at the time of the incident. He was found by another employee and was already deceased. The Cloquet Fire Department's heavy rescue team responded to assist with recovery.
The employee was a 40-year-old male from Culver, Minn. On Thursday afternoon the individual was officially identified as Brad Lewis Wojtysiak.
This death is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).