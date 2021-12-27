Increasingly, businesses support employee volunteer efforts

In 2018, 10-year-old Brooke Torgerson hatched a plan to hold a Two Harbors community bike ride to raise money and donations for the local food shelf. She went to her local bike shop, Spokengear Cyclery, for help.
“I watched the bike change their family,” said Josh Kowleski, who was manager of Spokengear at the time and is currently with Continental Bike in Duluth. “Brooke wanted to do an event and help the food shelf. We got thinking about how to help her as a shop. She put together the infrastructure of the scavenger hunt. She wanted to show people a trail in her community that wasn’t utilized and ran with the idea. I was just the support – the infrastructure as a business, and a friend – using our space and resources to amplify whatever she wanted to put into it.”
With the support of Spokengear, plus prizes donated by many local businesses, Pedal for Good ran two successful years, in 2018 and 2019. Now 13 years old, Torgerson sees it could possibly happen again.
Spokengear’s support of Pedal for Good goes with its business model. As a General Benefit Corporation, it is committed to creating public benefit and sustainable value along with generating profit. The company, incorporated by Daniel and Kirsten Cruikshank in 2014, also owns next door Cedar Coffee Company and Cedaero Bicycle Pack Manufacturing. In 2020, its commitment and contributions to public benefit included donating more than $7,000 financially and in-kind to many local nonprofit and educational institutions such as the local school, the Lake County Historical Society and Arc Northland. They help build local bike trails and participate as mentors and sponsors for school robotics teams, among a long list of activities.
Science backs up what volunteers and the businesses who support them already know: Doing good is good for our overall health – both physical and mental. The surprise is just how much it helps, says Jory Bowen, a mental health practitioner and integrative health coach at MAP Behavioral Health Center in Duluth.
“Studies have shown that when we give back – volunteering time or financially – it positively impacts our blood pressure, cortisol levels, those physical markers that have an effect on stress,” said Bowen. “One study showed that adults who volunteered about four hours per week were 40% less than non-volunteers to have hypertension. Volunteering is linked to decreased depression.”
Doing good also increases life expectancy. “They’ve found a link between giving – what they’re calling ‘unselfishness,’ giving your time, giving money – and a lower risk of early death,” she says.
Bowen likes the phrase “helper’s high” to describe that rush of endorphins people get when they volunteer.
“We experience that same rush in social settings. Even people who feel they’re not extroverts, they’re not outgoing; we’re still social creatures and get that endorphin release when we’re with other people. When we combine the two and doing good in a setting where we’re collaborating with others and getting that social piece, it’s basically a double whammy of that endorphin release.” She noted that when you throw in other positive mental health markers – like being outside or exercising like Pedal for Good, the feel-good ingredients jump exponentially.
Not surprisingly, volunteering helps people feel better at work. Studies show employees are more committed to their work and less likely to quit their jobs, even if their volunteering isn’t directly linked to their work. But if it happens at work, that doubles the positive connection.
Duluth-based ALLETE, Inc. weaves volunteering and community engagement into the workplace culture at all its companies, including Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power. Among its many community-minded programs, the “Positively Powerful” team grant, funded by the Minnesota Power Foundation, gives employees the opportunity to volunteer at organizations they choose and bring along four or more of their colleagues. The foundation then provides a $500 grant to the organization. At least 500 employees have participated in Positively Powerful since it began in 2016, volunteering hours to all kinds of endeavors, from creating Second Harvest backpacks of nutritious food for schoolchildren to developing trails with COGGS.
Said Aimee Curtis, administrator of the foundation, “Employees find a cause they get passionate about. It can be team building in their department or just their friends. It’s employee led and driven and we support them along the way.”
Amy Rutledge, manager of corporate communications at Minnesota Power, said the culture of community citizenship means “Employees feel happier at work. They’re tied to feeling part of a bigger purpose. Community engagement in whatever form – volunteering time, making monetary contributions – that is a huge part of our values and our culture and it’s one that we encourage. We have more engaged employees who certainly are more productive at work and enjoy their work more. We have seen a lot of that firsthand.”
New employees at the company are introduced to this culture and value of community involvement right away. “It’s a way for new employees entering to feel part of community internally,” said Curtis. “We’re a large organization. I don’t know everyone. But there have been ways to volunteer and meet new people, make friends across the organization and connect.”
“We all spend so much of our time at work,” said Rutledge. “This is our work family. This is one way that we get to know members of our family through these engagement opportunities.”
Among other community-minded programs, ALLETE holds a United Way fund challenge each year. Last year’s “Icy Dip Challenge” raised more than $10,000 and generated a lot of fun along the way, said Curtis.
The annual “Dawn Chipper Community Leadership Award,” now in its 12th year, invites employees to nominate fellow employees doing good in the community. Each year as Curtis interviews the finalists, she notes that they often say, “‘I don’t really do a lot,’ and then they launch into all they do. So much of it is part of their everyday lives.”
ALLETE also encourages its employees to serve on boards and committees in their area. Said Rutledge, “One of the reasons we think it’s important for people to potentially take ahold of an opportunity to be on a board is that it expands our own horizons. (It) makes us better people, better employees, when we have a better understanding of what’s happening in our community and other organizations. As much as it’s us providing someone on a board, that employee is growing as well as a person and a professional.”
All these viewpoints coming in helps create a healthier organization overall, both women agree, both for employees and the community they serve.
“From a company standpoint, this is what it means to demonstrate corporate citizenship,” said Rutledge. “We are part of all the communities that we have the pleasure of serving with electricity, gas and water services, and so this is what it means to invest in our community to help them be stronger and thrive and provide opportunities for all people.”