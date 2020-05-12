In its first-ever “virtual” annual meeting, ALLETE Inc. provided an update of its 2019 accomplishments, with a particular emphasis placed on the corporation’s effort to serve customers and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With social distancing and other protective procedures in place, our employees are ensuring our services are reliable and our construction projects continue, all while keeping themselves, their co-workers, their families and our communities safe,” President and CEO Bethany Owen said during her keynote address.
The Duluth-based corporation suspended utility disconnections, prioritized reconnections and waiving late payment fees for residential and small biz customers, she said. ALLETE’s Minnesota Power division, Owen added, filed a proposal with the Public Utilities Commission to reduce its rates and refund $12 million to provide relief to all customers. Further, the company donated more than $120,000 to non-profits, particularly food shelves and food banks.
“These donations are just a few examples of our community engagement value – a value that has always been a part of who we are at ALLETE,” she said.
The corporation has taken measures to protect its own financial health, which ensures it can continue to provide essential services, Owen noted.
“ALLETE had a strong year in 2019, with reported earnings of $3.59 per share on net income of $185.6 million,” she said. That compares with $3.38 per share and $174.1 million in net income during 2018.
ALLETE has navigated previous downturns spanning a period that exceeds one century, Owen added.
“We have a strong, experienced, talented team, and as in the past, we are fully committed to weathering this global crisis successfully,” she said.
Owen outlined ALLETE’s clean energy accomplishments, which have been among the corporation’s key goals.
“Our strategy is sustainability in action,” she said, noting its operations now extend from Minnesota to North Dakota, Montana, Oregon, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Wisconsin. The Great Northern transmission line is complete and will begin transmitting carbon-free hydro-powered energy beginning this summer. “We have truly built a national footprint focused on clean energy.”
Upon completion of its most recently announced wind project in Oklahoma at the end of 2021, ALLETE Clean Energy plans to have more than 1,300 megawatts of wind in its portfolio. Minnesota Power will produce 50 percent of its energy from renewable resources by 2021.
Addressing ALLETE’s Superior Water, Light and Power division, Owen said the installation of smart meters for electricity, gas and water services will soon be completed, giving customers more control over their utility services.
“As we look to the future, we believe energy companies can and must play a strong role in the recovery of our economy,” she concluded.