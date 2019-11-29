With the impending snow storm and blizzard warning for tomorrow, the Greater Downtown Council said the Small Business Saturday promotion will also apply to Saturday, Dec. 7 for stores that care to participate.
"We are aware that it will be up to each individual business as to whether they will be open tomorrow (Saturday), but we want to ensure everyone is able to enjoy a strong day of commerce. Therefore, we will be putting additional efforts toward promoting a BONUS Small Business Saturday for next weekend. We hope that all of you will be interested in participating with your deals and promotions on Dec. 7 to bring holiday shoppers into your doors" GDC said in a news release.
"We look forward to supporting our local businesses in Duluth’s Downtown Waterfront District on Dec. 7 for another Small Business Saturday."