Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.