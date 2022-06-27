IMA names Kristen Vake to lead organization

The Iron Mining Association named Kristen Vake as the organization’s new executive director. She will be replace former IMA President Kelsey Johnson.
“The IMA Board is excited to have Kristen Vake leading the organization,” said Chrissy Bartovich of U.S. Steel and chair of the IMA Board. “Kristen’s deep roots in the mining industry combined with her passion for the Iron Range make her uniquely positioned to lead the IMA. We look forward to Kristen building relationships and continuing to tell the story of the importance of Minnesota’s iron mining industry.”
Vake is a Chisholm native and says she is a proud Iron Ranger. She most recently worked for CBS 3 in Duluth as the evening news anchor and mining reporter. Throughout her journalism career, she has covered many aspects of the industry and the Iron Range. Her knowledge and connections will help IMA achieve the new goals the board has put in place. IMA said in a news release.
Vake graduated from Chisholm High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in mass communication and media studies from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and a Masters of Science in broadcast journalism from Northwestern University. Her career has focused on broadcast journalism, and she has worked with several local non-profits and organizations.
“I’m honored to take on this role within an organization that does so much for iron mining and the Iron Range,” said Vake. “This industry impacts more than just our region - it impacts the state, the country, and beyond. I’m thrilled to be able to continue sharing the stories of the mining industry, its people and the region where it all started. A place I’m proud to call home.”
Vake will begin leading the Iron Mining Association on July 5.