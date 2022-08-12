IKONICS sells one of two Duluth buildings

Duluth-based IKONICS, a developer and manufacturer of imaging technologies, has sold one of its two local structures a year after being acquired by another firm.
IKONICS’ building at 2302 Commonwealth Ave., partly constructed in 2009 and expanded in 2015, was purchased by Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank for $6.67 million. It will provide the nonprofit almost 40,000 additional square feet to accommodate higher demand for food products. That demand has surged about 78 percent since January given economic challenges that have developed in the country, said Executive Director Shaye Moris.
How the sale will affect IKONICS, which has a second structure at 4832 Grand Ave., cannot currently be revealed but will be announced soon, said a company spokesperson. According to a listing on Google Finance that could not immediately be verified, the company currently employs six persons.
The development follows the June 2021 acquisition of IKONICS by TeraWulf, a Maryland corporation engaged in bitcoin mining. At the time, TeraWulf said it expected to become a NASDAQ-listed publicly traded company as a result of the acquisition of IKONICS, which formerly traded under the IKNX symbol. As a term of the acquisition, the legacy business of IKONICS was to be operated as usual but the company positioned for sale on terms acceptable to the board of directors of the combined company. IKONICS’ board, however, was disbanded and none of its members joined the TeraWulf board. Another term specified that IKONICS’ shareholders will be entitled to 95 percent of the proceeds if sold within 18 months of the combination.
The IKONICS acquisition came after a lengthy period of financial challenges. In 2019, IKONICS lost $813,000, in 2020 it lost $439,000, and first quarter 2021 net sales were $3,073,000 compared with $3,497,000 in 2020, a decline of 12.1 percent. IKONICS realized a net loss of $322,000.
TeraWulf is currently experiencing its own challenges, in part due to Bitcoin's collapse. In a private offering during April, CEO Paul Prager agreed to purchase $5 million worth of shares at a price of $7.88 each. On Friday, WULF shares are traded in a range from $1.62 to $1.75.
Second Harvest, which works with 40 area food banks, will move from its existing structure approximately this time next year after adding refrigeration and customizing.
“It’s nearly turnkey for our use,” Moris said.
Until then, the group will lease its existing structure at 4503 Airpark Blvd., which it owned for 25 years until acquired by Duluth developer Joe Kleiman last year. Property broker Dave Holappa represented IKONICS in the sale of the 2302 Commonwealth Ave. structure.