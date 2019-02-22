Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow showers early, and a steadier snow developing later on. Low 18F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.