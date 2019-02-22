Duluth-based IKONICS Corp. (IKNX) returned to growth and profitability during 2018, according to its fourth quarter and full-year financial results.
Sales by the imaging technology company during 2018 grew by 6 percent versus the prior year to $18.2 million, earning 7 cents per diluted share compared to a 2017 loss of 11 cents per diluted share. The IKONICS aerospace segment, AMS, led 2018 sales growth with a sales increase of 139 percent over 2017.
Net income for the 12-month period was $139,465 compared with a $226,147 loss during 2017.
“We enter 2019 with three new initiatives that, I believe, will add revenue and profits to our existing lines of business:
- “In January 2019 we introduced IKONART at a trade show aimed at crafters. The market acceptance of this unique stencil system exceeded our expectations, and we are gearing up for production,” Ulland said.
- “In February 2019 we entered into an agreement with AKK, a German manufacturer of high-quality printers, to develop a newly patented imaging system that, we believe, will have a major impact on the mold texturing industry. This joint effort couples AKK’s advanced printer technology with IKONICS’ expertise in UV curable inks and inkjet receptive films. If we are successful in this effort, our system will save the mold makers very significant time and expense in their process. Our goal is to have a final product by the latter half of this year,” he added.
- “We also are working on a new product for custom-decorating hard surfaces, such as automobiles, with durable, vibrant images. Similar products already exist in the market, but ours features ease of use and unique images that are of high resolution and are customizable."
“These products all rely on our unique expertise in digital imaging, UV chemistry and high-quality coating. They are all consumables and carry good margins. I also expect our traditional product lines to thrive led by AMS our aerospace segment,” he said.