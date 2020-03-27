A new fund has been created to provide financial relief to small businesses that have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced. The fund is designed to maximize cash flow for distressed small businesses and help maintain the vitality of Itasca County communities.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our rural community,” stated Tamara Lowney, IEDC president. “Our board and team are putting every effort into finding ways to support small businesses and our community through these unprecedented times. In just a week, we put together this loan program with hopes that it will allow our businesses to continue to serve their communities.”
IEDC has set aside $300,000 for their new fund, together with $500,000 from the Blandin Foundation. The purpose of this fund is:
- To prevent permanent closure of Itasca County businesses during, and after, the pandemic
- To restore affected businesses back to financial health as quickly as possible
- To recycle funds to continually help those in need
- To have a fund that takes on risk above and beyond existing resources
- To leverage other local, regional, state, and federal resources to get businesses back on their feet
- To provide funds in a quick, efficient manner that would target a 2-week process from application to distribution
Loans of up to $25,000 will be available to qualified applicants and will carry a term of 0% interest with a 10-year amortization and a 6-month deferral period. IEDC partnered with the Entrepreneur Fund to administer the loan. Both organizations will be working closely with the small businesses to ensure they have support throughout the process.
IEDC hosts a daily Economic Impact Resource Meeting with community members which Congressman Pete Stauber will participate in today. For more information on the Itasca Small Business Relief Fund, please contact Rob Sjostrand, IEDC Business Consultant, at (218) 256-3273, rsjostrand@itascadv.org or Mike Korte, (507) 722-8247 Entrepreneur Fund, mkorte@entrepreneurfund.com.