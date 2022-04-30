Idled Iron Range iron unit plant to re-start

MagIron LLC acquires former Plant 4 near Grand Rapids
A shuttered Iron Range plant that produced iron units from material once considered iron ore waste is coming back to life.
MagIron LLC, a newly-formed company led by Iron Range native Larry Lehtinen, has acquired the Plant 4 concentrator near Grand Rapids.
Plant 4, formerly owned by Magnetation LLC and then ERP Iron Ore LLC, is expected to begin producing commercial iron units in late 2023, according to a MagIron news release.
“I'm excited about it,” said Lehtinen, MagIron LLC chief executive officer. “I'm really doing it to see 130 to 140 families with jobs again. Each one of those jobs represents a family.”
The plant was originally built by Lehtinen's former company, Magnetation LLCm which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 in the wake of a major steel and iron ore industry downturn in 2014-2015. ERP Iron O re acquired the facility and later also went bankrupt, leaving the facility idled.
Acquisition of the concentrator follows a Dec. 9, 2021, federal bankruptcy judge approval of the sale of other Plant 4 assets to MagIron.
The new company will process former natural iron ore mining waste material into high-grade, low-impurity iron ore concentrate at the site. Concentrate produced at the plant will be a higher grade than what was formerly produced at the facility and supply the growing electric arc furnace steelmaking segment, Lehtinen said.
“We will be adding a number of features and capabilities,” Lehtinen said. “It's a beautiful plant and we want to see it producing again.”
MagIron is in discussions with leading commodity traders for off-take agreements and steel mills interested in using the concentrate as feed, according to the company. An investment of more than $100 million is planned. It will create more than 130 jobs with the restart. Production is ultimately projected to be 3 million tons per year.
MagIron has entered into a $20 million Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the Plant 4 concentrator, according to the news release. Audley Capital, a London investment firm specializing in the mining industry, is leading the acquisition.
“The recapitalization and restart of Plant 4 represents a exceptional investment opportunity,” said Ed Jack, Audley Capital managing director. “By processing stockpiled waste, not only will MagIron contribute to the rehabilitation of legacy environmental liabilities, the absence of traditional mining operations from the production process will result in lower GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions per ton produced. Further, by producing high quality, low impurity DR grade iron ore products, MagIron aims to enable its ultimate EAF (electric arc furnace) customers to not only improve their productivity, but also achieve their net zero emissions commitments.”
The purchase price includes cash of $4.5 million and up to $15.5 million in production-based royalty payments to various local contractors who held mechanics liens in the ERP Iron Ore bankruptcy case.
The acquisition includes 2,483 acres of land surrounding the plant and an inventory of new spare parts and plant equipment.
Additionally, a long-term lease with Itasca County for 1,700 acres of land near Plant 4 is expected to close by mid-May, according to MagIron.
The Duluth-based Natural Resources Research Institute with a research lab in Coleraine tested samples of iron ore concentrate previously produced at the plant, confirming the potential to produce ultra high-grade direct reduction iron (DR) grade iron concentrate at the facility, according to MagIron.
Hundreds of millions of tons of natural iron ore waste material remain on the Iron Range.
“It's satisfying for me to see these assets come back to life,” Lehtinen said. “There's a plentiful (ore) supply there, and as magnetic deposits run out, this uses hematitic resources on the Iron Range.”