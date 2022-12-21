Ida Rukavina has been named as the new commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Rukavina was named to the position Wednesday by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
“I am honored for this opportunity from Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan to serve the people of the northland in this role as Commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation,” Rukavina said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with people and communities of the Taconite Assistance Area to continue working towards a future which includes jobs that support families, a strong educational system, and thriving cities and towns.”
Rukavina is a native of Pike Township in rural Virginia.
Rukavina is the daughter of the late Minnesota State Representative Tom Rukavina.
“Ida Rukavina is an excellent choice to serve the northland at the state capitol,” said Rick Cannata, retiring mayor of Hibbing in a statement. “She is well-positioned to work across business, nonprofit, and public sectors to grow the Iron Range economy. As mayor, I've gotten to know Ida and look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”
Rukavina's appointment was one of several announced Wednesday by Walz and Flanagan.
“With extensive experience serving schools, townships, and cities on the Iron Range, she is dedicated to ensuring that local communities in northeastern Minnesota have the resources they need to thrive,” said Walz of Rukavina in a statement.
Rukavina takes over for retiring Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is a state of Minnesota economic development agency headquartered in Eveleth.
The agency serves a 13,000 square-mile area of northeastern Minnesota.
Rukavina has been executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) since July 2021.
She worked as a regional outreach director for Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar from 2015 to 2021.
Rukavina attended Mesabi Range Community and Technical College in Virginia and has a master's degree in advocacy and political science from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Rukavina also holds a bachelor of science degree in American government and politics from Clark University.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is funded by taconite taxes paid by Iron Range mining companies.