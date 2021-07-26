MnDOT maintenance crews will be cleaning the I-35 tunnels in Duluth starting Tuesday, July 27 through Thursday, July 29. Motorists should be aware that closures will be needed in both left and right lanes and on northbound and southbound I-35 as the operation moves through the area. Closures will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow Facebook athttps://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.