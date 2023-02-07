Company, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, City of Cohasset look for a way forward
A proposed more than $400 million oriented strand board plant in the City of Cohasset has run into
another potential road block.
Two of three Minnesota Court of Appeals judges have ruled that the city should issue a new decision
on the need for a full-fledged Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on the Huber Engineered Woods
LLC project.
The two judges say due to the potential impact of the project on public waters wetlands, the city should issue a new decision.
The city, as the Responsible Government Unit on the project, had an Environmental Assessment
Worksheet (EAW) prepared. However, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Minnesota Center Environmental Advocacy Center called for an EIS and took the issue to court.
Max Peters, city of Cohasset director of city operations and finance director, said the city will talk
with the Charlotte, N.C., wood products company about next steps.
“We could go back and do another EAW,” Peters said. “But from the city perspective, an EAW doesn't make any sense at this point in time. It feels like a waste of time.”
Performing an EIS could take at least a year, Peterson said. With the court decision, the future of the project is unclear.
Huber Engineered Woods said it will evaluate the impact of the court decision. As of Tuesday, the company had no additional comments.
The 750,000 square-foot plant has for 20 months been set to be built at Minnesota Power's Boswell
Energy Center in Cohasset.
The roughly $440 million project would employ 150 permanent workers, provide 300 to 400 construction jobs and support northeastern Minnesota logging operations and communities.
Local legislators said they're frustrated with the project not yet getting off the ground.
“It is an extremely frustrating and disappointing decision,” said Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids
in a statement. “Once again, the state of Minnesota is giving the finger to good companies trying to
create jobs here. Huber has been a phenomenal community partner everywhere they have operated,
with a sterling environmental record. Huber was bringing hope to a community that needed some good news after the planned Boswell shutdown. It is disappointing that the Leech Lake Band – and now the court of appeals – would stand in the way of that.”
Rep. Spencer Igo of Wabana Township said Huber is a quality company hoping to benefit the entire region.
“The court ruling in regard to Huber Engineered Woods is incredibly disappointing for a company
that has ambitions of coming to the region to provide jobs, tax base and manufacture the materials to
build our communities,” said Igo in statement. “Huber Engineered Woods has been nothing short of an
outstanding community partner who wants to benefit all of us. Even with this news, I remain optimistic
in working with the company and all partners in this project to bring it to reality. The future of our
forests and this project that would harvest wood, sequester carbon in building products, and replant
forests creating vibrant and health ecosystems for our Northland.”
Peters said Huber Engineered Woods wants to work cooperatively with the Leech Lake Band of
Ojibwe and others.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in a news release applauded the court decision, which sends the proposal back to the city for further review, reversing the city's earlier decision in preparing an EAW, said the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.
“The court decision today is a major victory for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and serves as a
powerful reminder of the importance of respecting the sovereignty and treaty rights of indigenous
nations,” said Faron Jackson Sr., Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe chairman. “The proposed OSB (oriented
strand board) mill project posed a clear threat to our sacred resources, including wild rice and wildlife,
while bypassing an important step in the environmental review process. We are grateful for the
Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy's unwavering support in this matter. We will continue
to work towards protecting our resources, our environment and preserving our way of life for future
generations.”
The proposed project would be a mile from the boundary of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe
Reservation, said the band.
The site is also home to a highly sensitive wetland near Blackwater Lake containing more than 300
acres of wild rice, the band said.
Peters said the city hopes it can discuss the project with the band. Communication efforts in recent months have failed, he said.
Tribal officials say they want to work with the city.
“We look forward to working with Cohasset as they reconsider the environmental review on these
important issues,” said Ben Benoit, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe interim executive director in a news
release. “The Leech Lake Tribal Council is excited to discuss regional economic policy, creation of
jobs, and bringing projects to our region, but not at the expense of our homeland.”
All three court of appeals judges upheld the city's findings that the project does not hold potential for
significant environmental air emissions and timber harvesting effects. But two of the three judges ruled that the the record lacks substantial evidence to support the city's determinations that an EIS is not mandatory based on the elimination of public waters wetlands and also lacks evidence to support the city's position that planned wetlands filling does not have the potential for significant environmental effects.
In June 2021, the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation approved a $15
million loan to support the project.
Legislation that allowed $25 million in production incentives for the plant was signed into law as part
of a state tax bill.