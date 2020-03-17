The coronavirus bill that was approved by the U.S. House on Saturday requires all employers to provide an additional 14 days of paid sick leave. But it reimburses small businesses — defined as those having 50 or fewer employees — for the costs of providing those days during a public health emergency.
The bill, supported by President Donald Trump, is expected to be approved by the U.S. Senate.
It has a variety of provisions affecting employers and employees including:
• It ensures paid sick leave covers days when an employee's child’s school is closed due to a public health emergency, when their employer is closed due to public health emergency, or if they or a family member is quarantined or isolated due to a public health emergency.
• It enables construction employees to receive sick pay based on hours they work for multiple contractors.
• It provides $1 billion in 2020 for emergency grants to states for activities related to processing and paying unemployment insurance benefits.
• It ensure that workers have at least two ways (for example, online and phone) to apply for benefits.
The measure also allocates $500 million for emergency grants to states that experience at least a10 percent increase in unemployment during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The legislation further creates a new federal emergency paid leave benefit program. Eligible workers will receive a benefit for a month (up to three months) in which they must take 14 or more days of leave from their work due to the qualifying COVID-19-related reasons. Days when an individual receives pay from their employer (regular wages, sick pay, or other paid time off) or unemployment compensation do not count as leave days for purposes of this benefit. The program will be administered by the Social Security Administration
Unemployment rules modified during COVID-19.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Monday to tweak Minnesota’s unemployment insurance program in an effort to help people struggling with the closure of schools and businesses because of the novel coronavirus.