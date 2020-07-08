Hotelier completes extensive renovation

The Comfort Inn and Suites in Mountain Iron, formerly the Holiday Inn Express, has completed an extensive renovation. The exterior and interior of the property has been completely redone along with the pool and exercise facilities.
“The staff is thrilled with the beautiful new hotel that will not only appeal to our corporate guest but our leisure guests will also feel 'at home' in this beautiful all new facility. We can’t wait to show it off to everyone on the Iron Range and beyond," said Jane Serrano, general manager. "We have also implemented extensive proceedures for cleaning and operating in our new Covid 19 world. As an alternative to breakfast, we are offering room service for a hot breakfast or a grab and go breakfast if you are in a hurry. New cleaning proceedures have been implemented including a 24-hour hold on
rooms that have been rented the night before. The evening reception has been moved to behind the desk where you can pick up a snack bag and a glass of beer or wine to take to your room."
The Comfort Inn and Suites is part of Choice Hotels International.