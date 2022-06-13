Hodnik Family Forest comes to life

ALLETE donates land for climate resistant forest
A 1,000-acre parcel of land between Aurora and Hoyt Lakes is now the Hodnik Family Forest.
ALLETE, Inc., last June donated the land to the Rajala Woods Foundation.
The Rajala Woods Foundation named the forest in honor of Al Hodnik, former ALLETE president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board, his late sister Margaret, Minnesota Power vice president of regulatory and legislative affairs, and their late father Ralph, a longtime Minnesota Power employee.
Minnesota Power, an ALLETE subsidiary, and Rajala Woods Foundation have partnered in tree planting across the region.
Al Hodnik, a native of Aurora, retired last year as ALLETE CEO.
During his career, Hodnik worked as a college student at Minnesota Power's Laskin Energy Center in Hoyt Lakes.
Hodnik went on to manage Laskin Energy Center and the company's Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset.
He also served as Aurora mayor.
The forest is being set aside for conservation purposes.
About 700 white pines were planted at a June 9 dedication at the forest site.
Business, legislative, community, economic development and forestry representatives from across Northeastern Minnesota attended the dedication and tree planting.
The forest is located along Highway 110, the Superior National Forest Scenic Byway.
Plans are to create a climate resistant forest at the site.
Tree seedlings sourced from southern areas of the state under the Forest Assisted Migration Program from the University of Minnesota, may also be planted at the site, according to Minnesota Power.
Rajala Woods Foundation is a non-profit committed to restoring long-lived tree species into their native habitat.