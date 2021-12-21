December 20 was a historic day for the Historic Duluth Armory as community members and supporters gathered for a new partnership announcement between Sherman Associates and the Duluth Armory Arts Music Center (AAMC).
Mark Poirier, executive director of the AAMC, opened the meeting with enthusiasm, welcoming everyone in attendance and making a comment that was echoed by many: "Good things come to those who wait."
The announcement marked 20 years of planning, fundraising, courting a developer and building city and community support.
Poirier briefly cited some of the history of the space and its transformational influence.
• The building originally served as a training facility for military units in World War I and World War II, as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars.
• It's intersection with music history includes hosting such luminaries as Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly and Louis Armstrong, among others. Notables like Bob Hope and Harry Truman generated memories for generations of Northern Minnesota families.
Poirier then introduced George Sherman, who has been a generous investor and developer in several Duluth projects.
"There is so much history within these walls," he said. "This was the DECC before the DECC became the DECC."
It is much more than a building with history, he said.
"The facility has many features that will contribute to its success as a community asset," Sherman continued.
The $25 million undertaking aims to reimagine the structure for the future; honoring the past while updating it for the next 100 years.
Sherman noted that his mother was born in Duluth, implying that this was part of his underlying motivation to remain connected to our Northland community.
"We have a phenomenal vision for the building," he said, including the highlighting of local musicians, locally grown food, a community kitchen and support for the visual arts. "Duluth is an art mecca, a significant arts and entertainment community.
"In 30 months you're going to be amazed," he added before introducing Mayor Emily Larson.
"It is a pleasure to finally be here, to activate makers and doers. This group has worked incredibly hard," Mayor Larson said, noting that this was a truly historical preservation.
She went on to share that when George Sherman told her last summer that this was going to happen, she hugged him.
"It's a wonderful feeling when everything comes together in big projects like this," said 3rd District City Counsellor Roz Randorf, who thanked everyone who contributed time and energy to making this possible.
Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner thanked Mark Poirier and George Sherman.
"Now is an amazing time to be investing in Duluth," he said, adding that the Armory has a long history as “a great place of inspiration."
LISC began looking at this project in 2005, aiming to bring national LISC funds here.
"This is our fourth time working with George Sherman," said Pam Kramer, LISC Executive Director.
At the end of the month, she will be retiring from her leadership position at LISC, handing the reins over to Lars Kuehnow, who has served there as a program officer.
The renovated facility will feature a military Hall of Heroes. It will also be telling the Armory’s entertainment history, community history and creating a revitalized community gathering space.
The current vision for the various spaces within the Armory includes:
• 1st Floor – Rathskeller, Music Resource Center, community commercial kitchen, food production spaces, artist studios and blacksmithing studio.
• Below Stage will offer the North Country Creative Center.
• The 2nd Floor will have a food hall, brew pub, stage, entertainment space, recreation space, meeting/classrooms, billiards/pickle ball and golf.
• The 3rd Floor will have flex office space, art studios a gallery and the Military Hall of Heroes
• On the 4th Floor, Officers Ballroom event space will be developed.
The new Armory will serve as an economic, cultural, and entertainment hub for northeastern Minnesota, developers said.
The historic Duluth Armory was built in 1915 for the National Guard and Naval Militia and Reserve and expanded in 1941. In addition to being a center for military training for northern Minnesota, the Armory was also a community gathering place and cultural and entertainment venue for Northeastern Minnesota.
It is located at 1301 London Road near the waterfront on Duluth's East Hillside. For people drawn to places of significance in music history, the Drill Hall stage is where in 1959 Buddy Holly performed with a host of other stars including Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper, Waylon Jennings, Dion the Belmonts. There gig was held directly before the ill-fated Winter Dance Tour. Young Bobby Zimmerman (a.k.a Bob Dylan) found a spot at the edge of the stage where he took it all in, and had the feeling the Buddy Holly looked right at him and that something was transmitted in that look.
CEO George Sherman is leading the development team. A diverse group of professionals has been assembled to bring the project home.
This is his fourth development project in Duluth with the Northshore Theater renovation highlighting his capabilities and attention to detail.