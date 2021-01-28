The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has made available two free resources for employers: The Duluth Workforce Development’s Diversity and Inclusion Toolkit for Action, and the recording of its recent Forum discussing diversity and inclusion in workplace hiring and retention.
In partnership with CareerForce, the Chamber hosted a virtual forum on January 21st to arm employers with tactics for improving diversity within their organization. 250 attendees tuned in for the conversation, with special guest Tawanna Black, Founder and CEO of the Center for Economic Inclusion. Ms. Black shared her thoughts and expertise on the importance of diversity and building an inclusive regional economy. Captioning is available on the video.
The event also debuted the Diversity & Inclusion Toolkit for Action. This resource was created by the Duluth Workforce Development Board to provide employers with practical tools and tips related to recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and retaining diverse employees.
Both the productive conversation and the Diversity & Inclusion Toolkit for Action are available to stream and download on the Chamber website: https://duluthchamber.com/diversity-toolkit/. Captioning is available on the video.
“It is critical as leaders in our region that diversity and inclusion are practiced in every aspect of our lives – starting with the workplace,” states Martha Bremer, Director of Fuse and Leadership Duluth at the Chamber, and host of last week’s Forum. “The toolkit created by the Workforce Board is a phenomenal resource for area businesses to utilize as they gain an understanding of the societal and business value of Equality.”