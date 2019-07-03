Besides spreading peace and love throughout the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, the Rainbow Family of Living Light is bringing some extra business to northwestern Wisconsin during their annual gathering.
Several participants showed up for the Monday burger night at Delta Diner, a cook said Tuesday. He was talking with agents of the U.S. Forest Service Tuesday afternoon at the funky eatery. The agents, who filled a couple of booths, had been called into the area to help patrol at the convention of 1960s throwbacks. They came with strong appetites from Colorado, Illinois and other states as part of a yearly effort to maintain order at the event, which meets at a different national park each year.
While the rainbow participants largely reflected their name, dressing in colorful garb, it was all business for the USFS personnel, who were wearing body armor and side arms despite Tuesday’s heat and humidity.
July 4 is expected to be the apex for the gathering, although many arrive early and stay late.