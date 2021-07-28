Hillside Makers Market in Duluth opens this weekend

The Hillside Makers Market, located at 931 E 9th Street, was founded by two local business owners, Barbara Bengtson (Perception Coaching, LLC) and Cara Overland (Lake Superior Scandinavian). It provides a place for local makers and artisans to showcase and sell their goods in the east hillside neighborhood. The Hillside Makers Market is open the last weekend of each month, with the grand opening weekend July 30 and 31.
The Hillside Makers Market is a “Pop-Up Market," which provides a space solely for makers and artisans to showcase their goods, without having the expensive overhead of a storefront or retail space of their own. The makers keep 100% of their profits. Bengtson and Overland believe this is a gift to the entire community.
Friday, July 30: 12pm – 6pm
Saturday, July 31: 10am – 4pm
Makers for July 30 & 31:
Lake Superior Scandinavian – handcrafted earrings inspired by the clean lines of Nordic design.
I Dream As Jeanne – handmade creations made from Lake Superior rocks and brick removed from Superior Street reconstruction project.
Cathie Anderson – hand crocheted baby clothing and blankets, and more!
Lisa’s JamCrafting – handmade jams, jellies and bars. Handmade kitchen cloths and cleaning pads.
Boo’s Bars – handmade natural bar soaps.
Juniper – Artisan plant and flower arrangements, potted houseplants, dried floral, container gardens.
Artz by Anne – handcrafted and upcycled wine bottles, necklaces, soaps, notecards.
Why We Crystal – crystals, stones, wall hangings, and more!
Haley Bengtson – handmade sweeping pads and washcloths.
Sorvik North – birch bark earrings created from fallen birch from around the Twin Ports.
Peace of Mind Bath Products – handmade and natural bath bombs, steamers, and more!
Established Form – originally designed mosaic wall art, barn quilts and watercolor prints.
The next Hillside Makers Market will be August 27 & 28.