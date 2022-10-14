A $2.6 million expansion is on the burner at a Hibbing foundry
Cast 7, LLC, a foundry east of Hibbing, plans to boost production of stainless steel traveling grates with financial assistance from Eveleth-based Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
The nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board considers a $1.3 million loan to help fund the project at a 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 board meeting.
Security State Bank in Hibbing will also fund $1.3 million of the project, according to an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation board meeting packet
The expansion includes adding customized core molding, horizontal molding, added air compressors, blast technology, added power supply, workflow optimization, added dust collection, automation and robotics equipment.
The project creates up to four new jobs paying $30 to $55 an hour, according to the board packet.
Cast 7 is an offshoot of Cast Corporation, a design, tooling, casting, and precision manufacturer located at the same site as the foundry.
Cast Corporation manufactures products for some of America's largest industries, including mining, industrial, recreation, and automotive.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is a state of Minnesota economic development agency that invests local taconite production taxes into northeastern Minnesota businesses and communities to strengthen and diversify the economy.
A nine-member board composed of taconite area state legislators recommends projects as brought forward by the agency's commissioner.
Other projects under consideration Thursday by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board are:
• A $48,815 grant to the city of Ely toward a $605,790 infrastructure and utility relocation for an expansion of Razor Edge Systems. Six permanent and four construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $47,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids to support a $95,000 updated fire suppression system and heating, ventilation and air conditioning control system at the Itasca Family YMCA.
• A $300,000 grant to the city of Hibbing for $2.3 million in infrastructure and site work for the Lees Industrial Building in Hibbing Industrial Park. A long-term lease with Daimler Trucks has been agreed on in which Daimler will utilize the building a distribution center for its new expansion. Fifteen construction jobs are expected.
• A $128,500 grant to the city of Hibbing to help with a $4.2 million Mediacom broadband expansion to up to 573 unserved households in the city of Hibbing and adjacent areas.
• A $250,000 grant to the city of Babbitt to support a $550,000 project which will extend water and sewer lines to Birch Lake Recreation Area campground and RV park. Three construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $51,877 grant to the city of Bigfork toward $113,822 in sewer line and lift station upgrades on Golf Course Lane.
• A $350,000 grant to Bois Forte Band of Chippewa to help fund a $1.3 million replacement of a failing concrete dam on Nett River. The dam helps control the water level in Nett Lake. Nett Lake is a prime Boise Forte Band wild rice lake. Sixteen construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $69,000 grant to Clinton Township to help with $138,109 in security, accessibility and energy efficiency upgrades at the township's emergency services facility and community center. One construction job is expected to be created.
• A $250,000 grant to Crane Lake Water and Sanitary District for a $1 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade project. Seven construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $60,361 grant to Eveleth Virginia Airport authority to help fund $372,121 in upgrading lighting at the airport terminal, terminal hangar and terminal maintenance garage. Three construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $150,000 grant to the city of Hibbing toward a $703,000 lining of aging residential sewer lines. Five construction jobs are expected to be created. The sewer lines were installed from 1935 to 1940 and are deteriorating.
• A $65,125 grant to the city of Virginia to support a $130,250 reconstruction of Progress Park Drive. Due to heavy equipment traffic from construction of the new Rock Ridge High School, the road has deteriorated. Reconstruction will improve traffic flow to the school and several businesses in the area. Eight construction jobs are expected to be created.
• An $87,500 grant to the city of Virginia toward $240,000 in computer systems improvements that operate and monitor sanitary sewer lift station across the city. Two construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $50,000 grant to the city of Bovey for $127,000 in trail improvements on a multi-use trail and the Canisteo Trail.
• A $50,000 grant to the city of Hoyt Lakes toward a $120,125 Ranger Snowmobile and ATV Clubs project to buy a new skid steer with a bucket, forks and brush cutter attachments.
• A $55,500 grant to Itasca County for the $111,500 phase II development of an ATV trail that connects the city of Nashwauk to the Alborn-Pengilly trail.
• A $21,400 grant to Northern Lights Nordic Ski Club to help buy a $42,800 modified John Deere Gator side-by-side and equipment for trail maintenance and grooming on ski trails within Itasca County.