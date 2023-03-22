Helmsley Charitable Trust grants more than $250,000 to help Lake View Hospital buy ultrasound equipment

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted $253,075 to Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors to purchase new ultrasound equipment for their operating room and a new echocardiogram ultrasound.
The trust has a statewide ultrasound initiative that includes giving nearly $18.3 million to help Minnesota hospitals and health centers purchase ultrasound imaging devices and an additional $8.1 million to boost sonography and point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) training opportunities across the state.
“Lake View is extremely excited and honored to have been awarded funding for two ultrasound units for our facility. We are grateful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust for their generous investment in the health care of our patients and our region,” Greg Ruberg, president/CEO of Lake View, said in a news release.
Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structures inside the body. This supports other clinical information to help providers make timely diagnoses and provide appropriate treatment. Terri McDannold, Lake View’s director of radiology added, “The smaller Terason ultrasound system will be used in our operating room to assist nurses and anesthesiologists. The larger Philips Epiq system will be used by our mobile echocardiogram technologists. Both systems allow for superior image quality and will result in enhanced patient care.”
Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust, said the grants will help improve access to exceptional medical treatment for all Minnesotans, whether they live in the heart of Minneapolis or a rural or underserved community.
“Our hospitals and health centers need to stay current with rapidly advancing technology so they can continue to provide top-notch health care close to home,” Panzirer said. “These grants help ensure that facilities across Minnesota have the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment and training.”
The grants were announced Tuesday during a news conference at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
More than half of the 196 devices purchased through the grants (109) are POCUS machines, which are used by providers at the bed or tableside for immediate assessment of a patient to quickly determine a course of action. The grants will also provide 69 general ultrasound systems and 18 cardiovascular ultrasound systems, which aid in imaging of the heart.
The initiative also includes more than $8.1 million to train new sonographers, offer continuing education to sonographers and ultrasound technologists, and provide comprehensive POCUS training to doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The training grants include more than $917,000 to the Minnesota Rural Health Association to support sonographer training in rural and underserved areas of the state, more than $1 million to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities to expand St. Cloud Technical & Community College’s sonography program, and nearly $6.2 million to the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians Foundation which will partner with High Quality Medical Education (HQMEDED) to provide POCUS training across the state.
“These grants are a game changer for rural hospitals across the state,” said Thomas Pahl, PA-C, an emergency department clinician, instructor with HQMEDED, and member of the Minnesota State Trauma Advisory Council. “Clinicians and sonographers will not only have access to the newest ultrasound equipment on the market, but they will also be able to pursue educational opportunities to become more proficient at use of the equipment, expand the studies they can perform, and incorporate these skills into their clinical practices.
Part of St. Luke’s system, Lake View serves residents of Two Harbors and the North Shore.