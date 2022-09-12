Healthcare systems remain open despite strike

Despite the strike being conducted against Essentia Health and St Luke's by the Minnesota Nurses Association, their hospitals remained open Monday.
The three-day strike began at 7 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to end on Thursday 6:59 a.m.
Essentia said in a news release it has prepared for a wide range of contingencies to maintain standards of patient care, including uninterrupted urgent and emergency care. These plans include bringing in temporary and licensed nurses as well as redirecting qualified staff from other Essentia Health facilities to fill any needs that might arise.
A small number of elective surgeries and previously scheduled appointments may need to be rescheduled. Those patients will be contacted directly, Essentia said.
On its web page, St. Luke's said, "We will continue to offer all services and will be fully open for all inpatient, emergency and clinic-based care, although we may reschedule some non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Patients should arrive as scheduled unless they hear differently from their provider."
According to St. Luke's, the MNA has proposed a 30.5% increase in wages over three years. The MNA contends hospital executives refuse solutions to short-staffing, retention and better patient care.
"As many hospital CEOs continue to take significant raises on multi-million-dollar salaries, executives offer nurses just 4 percent in average annual wage increases," the union said in a news release.
Meanwhile on Monday, a report by QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC said the coronavirus pandemic caused a dramatic increase in hospital costs. Our team of analysts found that hospitals in Minnesota spent 12% more per-patient in the first year of the pandemic than they did in 2019. That report also found that the sharp rise in hospital expenses is likely to impact how much Minnesota residents pay for health insurance.
Approximately 15,000 employees represented by MNA are on strike statewide.