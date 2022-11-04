The 2022 Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner Thursday at the Steakhouse Lodge. Several awards were presented:
• Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University was named Large Business of the Year.
• Louie’s Bar & Bites was named New Business of the Year.
• Bill Grammer of Northwoods Community Food Shelf was named Outstanding Manager of the Year.
• The Whistle Punk was named Small Business of the Year.
• Habitat for Humanity of Sawyer County and the ReStore were named Service Organization of the Year.
• Linda Graham was named Volunteer of the Year.
There were 24 nominees representing 20 Hayward-area businesses or organizations.